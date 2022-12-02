ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence, unknown injuries.
WLWT 5

Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Assault with injuries reported on Worthington Avenue in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Assault with injuries reported on Worthington Avenue in Lockland.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn

ROSELAWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield, emergency crews responding.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled vehicle cleared on north I-75 at Paddock Road

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle delaying traffic on northbound I-75 near Paddock Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are responding to a disabled vehicle delaying traffic along the interstate in Cincinnati, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries at Police Memorial Drive in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries at Police Memorial Drive in Covington. Emergency units responding.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron.
HEBRON, KY

