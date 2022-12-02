Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
utahbusiness.com
Why is medical marijuana so expensive in Utah?
It’s been three years since Utah legalized medical marijuana, but the rollout and implementation of the program have industry insiders hoping for relief. In particular, the financial and logistical challenges involved—the result of a political fight in the legislature that forced lawmakers to compromise on the basic framework of medical pot—pose a problem that ultimately leads users to pay more than they do in nearby states.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
ksl.com
Jake Garn, US senator and Utah's first astronaut, is honored in new airport art
SALT LAKE CITY — It's not uncommon for parents to encourage their children to reach for the stars, but one Utahn from Richfield took this challenge more literally than most — becoming mayor of Salt Lake City, a U.S. senator and an astronaut. An art piece honoring Edwin...
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
Utah Wildlife Board approves new statewide elk management plan
UTAH — The Utah Wildlife Board approved a new 10-year statewide elk management plan at its meeting on December 1. The current statewide elk management plan was created in 2015, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
Wasatch Wilderness: Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James) is a small to medium-sized evergreen tree native to the Wasatch Mountains. A durable tree that often grows on exposed, rocky […]
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
KSLTV
Utah Tech student dead after accidentally falling from balcony
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A freshman Utah Tech University student is dead after accidentally falling from a fifth-floor balcony early Sunday morning, according to the university and Utah Tech Police Department. Interim Police Chief Ron Bridge said 18-year-old Peyton Hall, from South Jordan, fell 55 feet from the fifth-floor...
kcpw.org
Parched alfalfa, prison mosquito problems and controversial coyote kills
Alfalfa in the spotlight: Why one crop uses more than half of Utah’s water — and how that relates to the plight of the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes, as predicted, are wreaking havoc at the new state prison, but addressing the problem could cause harm to an already stressed ecosystem. And state-approved coyote killing contests in Utah stir controversy.
Warm and wet Sunday before active work week weather
After a mostly calm Saturday, we will start to see more activity in our weather pattern that will start late on Sunday and continue through various parts of the state throughout the coming week.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
Comments / 0