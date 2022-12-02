Read full article on original website
Crowd fills Riverhead’s new town square for tree-lighting event Sunday evening : photo slideshow
A crowd filled Riverhead’s new town square Sunday evening to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy the inaugural lighting of the Colorado blue spruce Christmas tree bedecked with festive decorations and a thousand colorful lights, standing tall near the center of the square. Revelers enjoyed caroling, performances by East...
‘Winter Secrets’ walking tour heads to Stony Brook Village
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced their next walking tour – “Winter Secrets”, on Wednesday, December 14 at 10:30 a.m. As participants stroll the walkways of Stony Brook Village with a toasty cup of hot chocolate from Stony Brook Chocolate, they will hear about Stony Brook residents, artifacts and the holiday spirit. Stories include gilded age socialite Alida Emmet’s holiday parties, the year Dorothy Melville saved the holidays, arctic fever and the Polaris whaleboat, finding joy during the holiday season (and beyond) during the Great Depression, and more!
Holiday Toy & Gift Drive heads to Port Jefferson Dec. 4
In the spirit of the season, a Holiday Toy and Gift Drive will be held at Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. The community is asked to drop off unwrapped toys for children ages 3 to 13, such as soccer balls, dolls, Barbies, Legos, basketballs, Paw Patrol, board games, remote controlled cars, etc. Unwrapped gifts for children ages 14 to 18 such as lotions, hair accessories, hats, gloves, socks, toiletries, men’s cologne and gift cards are also welcomed. Sponsored by “Call-Brian” Senior Services.
Popular Italian Restaurant In Suffern Announces Date For Closure
The owner of a longtime Hudson Valley restaurant has announced the last date the eatery will be open for business. Marcello’s Ristorante, an Italian restaurant located in Suffern in Rockland County, will have its last official day with its regular menu on Saturday, Dec. 31, Chef Marcello Russodivito announced.
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Glen Cove Hospital lights up massive Christmas tree to ring in holiday season
This is the third annual tree lighting and the first time since the pandemic started that the hospital brought back the event.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
26th annual Dickens Festival kicks off this weekend in Port Jefferson
The two-day event draws in thousands of people and kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3, and runs until Sunday, Dec. 4.
Town of Huntington: 6 garbage trucks destroyed in maintenance yard fire
The fire at the Town of Huntington's maintenance facility on Boxer Court charred six garbage trucks and could be seen for miles.
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown
Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
5 Historic Houses Shimmering With Holiday Decor to Visit This Season
If a relaxing holiday escape is in the cards, you can step back in time and get some seasonal inspiration at one of New York’s many historic sites. We’ve rounded up five houses outside of Brooklyn that have festively decked their period rooms and are offering special tours and programs.
Port Jefferson Library to host Author Panel
Registration is now open! The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson hosts an Author Panel featuring Sarah Beth Durst, Catherine Asaro and Kelley Skovron on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Join them for an evening filled with mystery, interstellar fantasy, misfit animals, and a ghost with...
Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
Queens greenthumbs lament loss of hundreds of trees for Long Island Expressway expansion
Some 260 trees are being cut down to make way for an expansion of the Long Island Expressway. Screenshots from Google Maps in Bayside, Queens show a before and after of the trees. The state is chopping down the half-century old trees to build a new auxiliary lane in Bayside and Oakland Gardens. [ more › ]
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 94 Spectacle Lane, Country Estate Adjoining 130 Acres of Protected Open Space
Exquisite, totally remodeled country estate on 2.02 stunning level acres adjoining 130 acres of protected open space, only moments to historic downtown Main Street for shopping, restaurants, library, Ballard Park, and theaters, plus just 56 miles to Midtown. Premier southern Ridgefield location with Belgian block lined driveway, expansive flat backyard bordered by native fieldstone walls and mature trees, plus custom fire pit and spacious deck for outdoor entertaining.
15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY
Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
Animal exhibitors worry Suffolk County bill could end their educational events
Some animal exhibitors say a Suffolk County bill that aims to permanently cage exotic animal shows and events was too broadly written and would end educational events that are popular at schools and festivals.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
