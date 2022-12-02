ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

‘Winter Secrets’ walking tour heads to Stony Brook Village

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced their next walking tour – “Winter Secrets”, on Wednesday, December 14 at 10:30 a.m. As participants stroll the walkways of Stony Brook Village with a toasty cup of hot chocolate from Stony Brook Chocolate, they will hear about Stony Brook residents, artifacts and the holiday spirit. Stories include gilded age socialite Alida Emmet’s holiday parties, the year Dorothy Melville saved the holidays, arctic fever and the Polaris whaleboat, finding joy during the holiday season (and beyond) during the Great Depression, and more!
tbrnewsmedia.com

Holiday Toy & Gift Drive heads to Port Jefferson Dec. 4

In the spirit of the season, a Holiday Toy and Gift Drive will be held at Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. The community is asked to drop off unwrapped toys for children ages 3 to 13, such as soccer balls, dolls, Barbies, Legos, basketballs, Paw Patrol, board games, remote controlled cars, etc. Unwrapped gifts for children ages 14 to 18 such as lotions, hair accessories, hats, gloves, socks, toiletries, men’s cologne and gift cards are also welcomed. Sponsored by “Call-Brian” Senior Services.
Daily Voice

Popular Italian Restaurant In Suffern Announces Date For Closure

The owner of a longtime Hudson Valley restaurant has announced the last date the eatery will be open for business. Marcello’s Ristorante, an Italian restaurant located in Suffern in Rockland County, will have its last official day with its regular menu on Saturday, Dec. 31, Chef Marcello Russodivito announced.
HuntingtonNow

Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore

Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
sbstatesman.com

Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County

Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
HuntingtonNow

Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown

Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
brownstoner.com

5 Historic Houses Shimmering With Holiday Decor to Visit This Season

If a relaxing holiday escape is in the cards, you can step back in time and get some seasonal inspiration at one of New York’s many historic sites. We’ve rounded up five houses outside of Brooklyn that have festively decked their period rooms and are offering special tours and programs.
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jefferson Library to host Author Panel

Registration is now open! The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson hosts an Author Panel featuring Sarah Beth Durst, Catherine Asaro and Kelley Skovron on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Join them for an evening filled with mystery, interstellar fantasy, misfit animals, and a ghost with...
tbrnewsmedia.com

Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022

The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: 94 Spectacle Lane, Country Estate Adjoining 130 Acres of Protected Open Space

Exquisite, totally remodeled country estate on 2.02 stunning level acres adjoining 130 acres of protected open space, only moments to historic downtown Main Street for shopping, restaurants, library, Ballard Park, and theaters, plus just 56 miles to Midtown. Premier southern Ridgefield location with Belgian block lined driveway, expansive flat backyard bordered by native fieldstone walls and mature trees, plus custom fire pit and spacious deck for outdoor entertaining.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY

​​Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...

Comments / 0

Community Policy