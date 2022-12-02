ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia

The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
Albany Herald

Georgia Power, environmental groups clash over coal ash

ATLANTA — Environmental advocates are calling into question Georgia Power’s plan for closing ash ponds adjacent to coal-burning power plants. Jennette Gayer, director of Atlanta-based Environment Georgia, cited a recent decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency denying an Ohio utility’s request to leave coal ash at a closed pond in contact with groundwater.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
accesswdun.com

Fire at Baldwin apartment building contained to one unit

Quick response by Baldwin and Cornelia firefighters and Habersham County Emergency Services minimized damage to a Baldwin apartment Sunday afternoon. The fire, at 118 Pine Forest Circle in Baldwin, was reported shortly after 12:30 and resulted in damage to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighter Drake Meister was the first...
wrwh.com

Santa Spotted In Cleveland Saturday Night

Local – Residents and visitors alike lined the area of Cleveland Square and surrounding areas last night to welcome Santa, and visit with local merchants and businesses during the Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade. The events began around 5 pm as temporary fences went up and...
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognize former County Manager Kevin Tanner

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently recognized Kevin Tanner for his service as County Manager following the recent announcement of his departure. Tanner previously served five years as Dawson County manager and was also a four-term State Representative for District 9, which includes Lumpkin, Dawson and Forsyth counties. He began...
wrwh.com

Anita Lynn Penn, age 58, of Cornelia

Anita Lynn Penn, age 58, of Cornelia, Georgia, died Friday, November 25, 2022. No formal services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
wrwh.com

Christmas In The Mountains Parade In Downtown Cleveland Saturday

(Cleveland)- White County Chamber of Commerce officials have been keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast for North Georgia as they look to Saturday night when the 39th annual Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade is planned. Chamber President Beth Truelove said the lighted parade through downtown...
wgxa.tv

Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
capitalbnews.org

On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
erienewsnow.com

Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election

A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy