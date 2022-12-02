ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Keke Palmer Is Pregnant With 1st Child, Debuts Baby Bump on ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘I Am So Excited’

There’s a new VP in town! Keke Palmer announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” Palmer, 29, said during her Saturday, December 3, monologue on SNL, before opening up her beige trenchcoat to show off her bare baby bump.
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
SheKnows

Keke Palmer Just Announced That She’s Going to Be a Mom in One of The Coolest Announcements We’ve Ever Seen

We truly thought we’d seen everything there is to see on Saturday Night Live, from the accidental F-bomb slips to the memorable musical moments. But of course, leave it to the force of nature, the incomparable Keke Palmer, to do something we’ve never seen before on the show: confirm she’s going to be a mom! That’s right, if your eyes were as glued to her SNL debut as ours were, then you saw her jaw-dropping opening monologue where she confirmed the rumors that she is expecting. “There’s some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Variety

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer

Nickelodeon stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on “Saturday Night Live” for a fond reboot of their popular ’90s show. In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child. “Keke was gunning for an Emmy award,” Thompson said. Devon Walker enters the scene as Kel’s “Good Burger” character, Ed, only to be shot down for the role before Mitchell enters the scene making a beeline for...
PopSugar

Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
Bustle

The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer

Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
TMZ.com

GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise

GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
ETOnline.com

Drake Shows Off Son Adonis' Basketball Skills in New Video

Proud dad, Drake, took to his Instagram Story Thursday to share a video of his 5-year-old son hooping it up. In the clip, the talented tot bounces two basketballs at the same time, while the 36-year-old rapper watches in awe. "Oooh!" Drake exclaims as Adonis shows off his skills. "You're...
hotnewhiphop.com

Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna

The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
Footwear News

Trey Smith Coordinates With Dad Will Smith in Burgundy Jacket & Leather Sneakers at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

Trey Smith made a rare red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Emancipation.” The film, starring his father Will Smith, will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Marrying the worlds of casual and formal dress, Trey was clad in a burgundy coat which he layered overtop a baby pink tee. On bottom, the “All of Us” actor styled a pair of black straight-leg trousers. His look coordinated with his dad’s outfit — Will was classically dressed in a burgundy suit with shiny brown boots. As for footwear, Trey kept up with the classics....

Comments / 0

Community Policy