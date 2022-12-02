Read full article on original website
Related
Angela Bassett's Reaction To Keke Palmer's Popular Impression Of Her Is Priceless
The word "iconic" comes to mind.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
US Magazine
Keke Palmer Is Pregnant With 1st Child, Debuts Baby Bump on ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘I Am So Excited’
There’s a new VP in town! Keke Palmer announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” Palmer, 29, said during her Saturday, December 3, monologue on SNL, before opening up her beige trenchcoat to show off her bare baby bump.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Keke Palmer Just Announced That She’s Going to Be a Mom in One of The Coolest Announcements We’ve Ever Seen
We truly thought we’d seen everything there is to see on Saturday Night Live, from the accidental F-bomb slips to the memorable musical moments. But of course, leave it to the force of nature, the incomparable Keke Palmer, to do something we’ve never seen before on the show: confirm she’s going to be a mom! That’s right, if your eyes were as glued to her SNL debut as ours were, then you saw her jaw-dropping opening monologue where she confirmed the rumors that she is expecting. “There’s some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a...
Complex
Keke Palmer Agrees to Show Angela Bassett Her Impression as ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Stars Reunite 16 Years Later
Sixteen years after they played mother and daughter in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited in a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair. Bassett, 64, kicked things off by mentioning 29-year-old Keke’s impression of her, which the Nope actress recently updated in a promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
BET
Viola Davis On Why She Loves Her Husband Of Nearly 20 Years: ‘He Made My Life Easier’
Viola Davis is deeply in love with her husband Julius Tennon. While chatting with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the beautiful actress revealed how she knew she found the person she wanted to share her life's journey with. “I knew that I love my husband because he made my life easier,”...
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer
Nickelodeon stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on “Saturday Night Live” for a fond reboot of their popular ’90s show. In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child. “Keke was gunning for an Emmy award,” Thompson said. Devon Walker enters the scene as Kel’s “Good Burger” character, Ed, only to be shot down for the role before Mitchell enters the scene making a beeline for...
PopSugar
Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
Bustle
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer
Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
Keke Palmer Addressed Balancing Career, Family Before Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet. During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is...
PopSugar
Keke Palmer Says She's "Really Excited" About Her "SNL" Hosting Debut — Watch Her Promo Skits
Keke Palmer is "thrilled to the moon" about her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut. The 29-year-old actor has had a major year, starring in Hollywood blockbusters like "Nope" and "Lightyear" — and now she's set to host the iconic NBC sketch comedy show alongside musical guest SZA on Dec. 3.
ETOnline.com
Drake Shows Off Son Adonis' Basketball Skills in New Video
Proud dad, Drake, took to his Instagram Story Thursday to share a video of his 5-year-old son hooping it up. In the clip, the talented tot bounces two basketballs at the same time, while the 36-year-old rapper watches in awe. "Oooh!" Drake exclaims as Adonis shows off his skills. "You're...
Neil Diamond Surprises Opening Night Audiences Of His ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Musical With ‘Sweet Caroline’: Watch
Neil Diamond fanatics were already on cloud nine during the opening night of his Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise on Sunday, Dec. 4. But there were really in for a treat when the crooner, 81, surprised audiences at the Broadhurst theater with a rendition of his anthem “Sweet Caroline.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
Trey Smith Coordinates With Dad Will Smith in Burgundy Jacket & Leather Sneakers at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
Trey Smith made a rare red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Emancipation.” The film, starring his father Will Smith, will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Marrying the worlds of casual and formal dress, Trey was clad in a burgundy coat which he layered overtop a baby pink tee. On bottom, the “All of Us” actor styled a pair of black straight-leg trousers. His look coordinated with his dad’s outfit — Will was classically dressed in a burgundy suit with shiny brown boots. As for footwear, Trey kept up with the classics....
Comments / 0