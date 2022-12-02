ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket

GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
$10.6 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in November With Another $867,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $18.3 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $10.6 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during November, highlighted by a Powerball match-5 prize worth $1 million. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $867,000, and scratch-off players claimed almost $18.3 million in cash prizes during November.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
Christmas Tree Lump Alert for Louisiana Residents

It's No Secret That Louisiana Loves Christmas. We have an entire town that is dedicated to celebrating the wonderful festivities that come with Christmas. If you have yet to experience the Christmas Festival in Natchitoches you are selling yourself short on the magic of Christmas. It's the Most Wonderful Time...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
LOUISIANA STATE
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

