brproud.com
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket
GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
louisianalottery.com
$10.6 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in November With Another $867,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $18.3 Million
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $10.6 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during November, highlighted by a Powerball match-5 prize worth $1 million. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $867,000, and scratch-off players claimed almost $18.3 million in cash prizes during November.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball
Lottery players from Louisiana get back in the win column with a $50,000 Powerball winner in Saturday night's drawing. You may check your numbers here.
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Mississippi
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new restaurant location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi restaurant location in McComb.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Christmas Tree Lump Alert for Louisiana Residents
It's No Secret That Louisiana Loves Christmas. We have an entire town that is dedicated to celebrating the wonderful festivities that come with Christmas. If you have yet to experience the Christmas Festival in Natchitoches you are selling yourself short on the magic of Christmas. It's the Most Wonderful Time...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Louisiana man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license
Officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license.
Louisiana Dog Hailed as a Hero for Protecting Missing Girls
This story about two little girls who went missing in Louisiana along with their family's faithful Golden Retriever has a happy ending and it might just be the best thing you read all day!. Monday night, November 28, 2022, two little girls, ages 4 and 7, went missing from their...
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Migratory Game Bird Violations
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Migratory Game Bird Violations. On December 2, 2022, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that a New Iberia, Louisiana man has pled guilty and was sentenced in Federal Court on November 29 for migratory game bird hunting violations. Brayden...
