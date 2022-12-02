ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Everything to Know About Richard Branson's New HBO Max Docuseries 'Branson'

By Sam Silverman
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8ygb_0jVdiacE00

Billionaire Richard Branson has been in the public eye for decades, and now he's finally telling his story in his own words.

The Virgin mogul is taking fans through his journey to success in a new HBO Max docuseries, " Branson ." The four-part series premiered on December 1. It's set to release new episodes on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST.

The series features interviews with Branson's family members as they retell the entrepreneur's past, beginning with his first big project , Student magazine, which he started when he was just 16 years old. In fact, it was the magazine's need for more cash that prompted him to go into the record business and breed the Virgin Records we know today.

From there, the Virgin brand expanded to the skies with Virgin Atlantic Airlines and even the great beyond with Virgin Galactic. Today he owns more than 40 companies, per Bloomberg .

Here's what to know while binge-watching the docuseries.

Who Is Richard Branson's Wife, Joan Branson?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwD4y_0jVdiacE00

Joan Branson besides Richard Branson. Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Throughout Branson 's journey to success, his wife, Joan Branson, née Templeman, has been a fixture by his side. The pair has been together for over 40 years after meeting at his Virgin Records store in London in 1976. At the time, Joan worked at a nearby antique shop. The duo wed in 1989 at Necker Island and Branson still fawns over his wife as if they are newlyweds.

"Far beyond record titles, I owe a lot to Joan," he wrote in an open letter on the 44th anniversary of the day the two met. "Joan has always been a steady source of wisdom and has played no small part in some of my better life decisions."

Who Are Richard Branson's Children?

Richard and Joan Branson are parents to their two children, daughter Holly, 41, and son Sam, 37. Both of his kids work in the family business. Holly works as the Chief Purpose and Vision Officer on the Virgin leadership team. She's also Chair of Virgin Unite and Founder and Trustee of Big Change, according to the brand's website . Meanwhile, Sam is more focused on his Sundog Pictures production company , but he still plays an active role in Virgin's philanthropic efforts.

In the first episode of the documentary, Branson revealed he and Joan lost their first baby together, named Clare Sarah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xldm_0jVdiacE00

Joan Branson with son Sam, Richard Branson, and daughter Holly Branson. Image credit: Photo by JMEnternational/Redferns/Getty

Who Is Richard Branson's Sister?

Richard Branson has two sisters, Lindy and Vanessa Branson. Viewers will see Vanessa talk about her brother and their upbringing in the first episode of his docuseries.

Was Richard Branson Born Rich?

While the Virgin entrepreneur has built an impressive name for himself, it's no thanks to family wealth.

His father, Edward James Branson, was a barrister, per Wall Street Journal , while his mother, Eve Branson was once a dancer.

According to Vanessa Branson, they had family money, but their nuclear family wasn't particularly wealthy, and they often struggled.

When Did Richard Branson go to Space?

Branson traveled to space in July 2021 on Virgin Galatic . However, he filmed his docuseries ahead of his big expedition in case something went awry, so he'd still be able to tell his story and share it with the world.

What is Richard Branson's Island?

Richard Branson is known for living on his beloved Necker Island . Located in the British Virgin Islands, he purchased the land for only $180,000 in 1979, Branson wrote on his website . Today the land boosts multiple estates and is known for being a celebrity safe haven, with notable guests including Princess Diana and Kate Winslet, per People .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPAlU_0jVdiacE00

Princess Diana and children on the beach on Necker Island. Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

What Is Richard Branson's Net Worth?

Richard Branson has a net worth of $3.9 billion, according to Forbes .

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The Independent

Howard Stern criticises Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ her ‘wealth’ on Instagram

Howard Stern has shared some harsh judgements of Oprah Winfrey, concerning her “wealth” and how she displays it.Over the holiday weekend, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a few videos from her home where she had lunch with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.In the background of the clips, a portion of Winfrey’s beautiful home and garden can be seen. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday’s (28 November) episode of his self-titled radio show, The Howard Stern Show. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mindblowing when you follow...
Vibe

Oprah Supporters Blast Howard Stern For Pocket Watching

Howard Stern is being called out by supporters of Oprah Winfrey following his critical comments regarding the media maven’s wealth. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern, 68, said on The Howard Stern Show Monday, adding that Winfrey “loves showing it off” on social media.More from VIBE.comDrake, 21 Savage Drop Mock Interview With Howard Stern To Promote Joint AlbumHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic RemarksOprah Picks Up New Habit After Double Knee Surgery “It’s f**king mind-blowing you when you follow her on Instagram. You see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and, you know,”...
HipHopWired

Ultra Rich Howard Stern Scolds Oprah For Showing Off Her Wealth: “There Are People Struggling Out There”

If some folks don’t have nothing else…they have audacity. Longtime radio host Howard Stern took to the airwaves this week to scold media mogul Oprah Winfrey for “showing off” her wealth on Instagram. “It’s f*cking mind blowing when you follow her on Instagram,” Stern said, according to a report from Variety. “You see her estates, […] The post Ultra Rich Howard Stern Scolds Oprah For Showing Off Her Wealth: “There Are People Struggling Out There” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

76K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy