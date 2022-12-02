Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
Former Milwaukee election official charged with fraud makes court appearance
Kimberly Zapata, Milwaukee's fired Election Commission deputy director, made her initial appearance in court Friday over ballot fraud charges.
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman
Since being arrested for allegations of intentional homicide and felony theft Jessy Kurczewski' has sent the court dozens of requests via "Inmate Communication Forms". Less than a month after her request for signature bond to replace her million dollar bail was denied- for a fourth time- Kurczewski has asked the court to consider an even bigger request.
WISN
New charges filed against suspected dating app 'predator'
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has filed new charges, including kidnapping and burglary, against Timothy Olson, the man known as the suspected dating app "predator." The district attorney charged Olson Sunday morning with five new charges: kidnapping, obtaining money without the individual's consent, two counts of...
WILL sues over Racine mobile voting van
(The Center Square) – There’s a lawsuit filed over Racine’s mobile voting van. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday sued the City Clerk of Racine to bring an end to the van. “Racine’s abuse of alternate absentee ballot sites circumvents multiple statutory safeguards on...
americanmilitarynews.com
Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during fight over a video game in Wisconsin
Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during a fight over a video game. Theodore A. Kritch, 31, of Franksville, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Alexander E. Kritch, also...
WISN
2 MPD officers join 'unprecedented' federal lawsuit against gunmaker in accidental shootings
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers Robert Parks and Adam Maritato are among 20 plaintiffs suing gun maker Sig Sauer over a gun the officers and others claim is defective and dangerous. The weapons are believed to have fired multiple times without the trigger being pulled, causing several injuries to...
CBS 58
Family of man who died in custody calls for justice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee family is continuing to call for justice and answers. This comes after officials said Brieon Green took his own life in June while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail. "It could've been prevented. Somebody was standing right outside the door. Right outside the door....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash
MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
WISN
Woman victimized by suspected dating app 'predator' in 2006
Timothy Olson, known as the suspected dating app "predator," is in jail right now on identity theft charges and has a scamming history that dates back to 2006. "I was a smart person. I had a good job. I was totally scammed by him," a victim, who did not want to be identified, told WISN 12 News exclusively Thursday. "I thought I finally put that all behind me, and then his face showed up on the news three weeks ago."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Family Blames Jail Guard For Not Stopping Prisoner’s Suicide
The family of a young Milwaukee man who died in the county is blaming a jail guard for not stopping his suicide. Brieon Green’s family yesterday said the guard on duty didn’t look into his cell as he was doing cell checks that day back in June. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
Federal agent shot by his own gun after it accidentally went off in Milwaukee
A federal agent was injured after he was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off at a government office in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
mediamilwaukee.com
Darrell Brooks Jr. Apologizes to Court: Waukesha Christmas Parade Trial Continues with Haunting Witness Testimonies
WAUKESHA – Waukesha Christmas parade defendant Darrell Brooks Jr. began began Monday’s legal proceedings by apologizing to everyone in the courtroom for his behavior in the first week of the trial. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, after allegedly driving his SUV...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
Racine cemetery shooting: Another suspect arrested
Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Racine cemetery shooting that left two women injured.
