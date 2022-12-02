ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
Greta Nunez

Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman

Since being arrested for allegations of intentional homicide and felony theft Jessy Kurczewski' has sent the court dozens of requests via "Inmate Communication Forms". Less than a month after her request for signature bond to replace her million dollar bail was denied- for a fourth time- Kurczewski has asked the court to consider an even bigger request.
WISN

New charges filed against suspected dating app 'predator'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has filed new charges, including kidnapping and burglary, against Timothy Olson, the man known as the suspected dating app "predator." The district attorney charged Olson Sunday morning with five new charges: kidnapping, obtaining money without the individual's consent, two counts of...
The Center Square

WILL sues over Racine mobile voting van

(The Center Square) – There’s a lawsuit filed over Racine’s mobile voting van. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday sued the City Clerk of Racine to bring an end to the van. “Racine’s abuse of alternate absentee ballot sites circumvents multiple statutory safeguards on...
CBS 58

Family of man who died in custody calls for justice

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee family is continuing to call for justice and answers. This comes after officials said Brieon Green took his own life in June while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail. "It could've been prevented. Somebody was standing right outside the door. Right outside the door....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash

MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
WISN

Woman victimized by suspected dating app 'predator' in 2006

Timothy Olson, known as the suspected dating app "predator," is in jail right now on identity theft charges and has a scamming history that dates back to 2006. "I was a smart person. I had a good job. I was totally scammed by him," a victim, who did not want to be identified, told WISN 12 News exclusively Thursday. "I thought I finally put that all behind me, and then his face showed up on the news three weeks ago."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Family Blames Jail Guard For Not Stopping Prisoner’s Suicide

The family of a young Milwaukee man who died in the county is blaming a jail guard for not stopping his suicide. Brieon Green’s family yesterday said the guard on duty didn’t look into his cell as he was doing cell checks that day back in June. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...

