SAN DIEGO -- The Royals are trying to get better on the pitching front. And they’re doing that in multiple ways. The most obvious, of course, is to add to the pitching staff externally. As the Winter Meetings began at the Manchester Grand Hyatt this week, the Royals remained hopeful of an eventual reunion with Zack Greinke and they would also like to add a swingman-type who could serve as both a rotation and bullpen option.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO