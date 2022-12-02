Read full article on original website
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WRAL
Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments
Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
Teen mom and baby missing in North Carolina, deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.
wkml.com
KML Christmas Wish 2022: Family Number One – Donate Now!
Sponsored by Foust Heating & Air and Black River Entertainment. December is here and that means we’re fully allowed to move on from Thanksgiving and get in the Christmas spirit in North Carolina. What better way that by celebrating the best Christmas towns in the country?!. Travel + Leisure...
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $333 million
A North Carolina winner would have the choice could choose to take home $333 million as an annuity or $172.3 million in cash.
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
WECT
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweeping fairways and luscious greens at Cape Fear Country Club have been on par for decades. And one man helped keep them that way for more than 40 years, Percy Glaspie. “He was very classy, very professional, and very well-liked,” Joey Hines, Director of Golf...
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WRAL
Van drives into chicken restaurant in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A popular chicken restaurant in Fayetteville is closed until further notice after a van slammed into the side of the building. Crown Fried Chicken on Ramsey St. had a hole left in it Friday after the incident. Police said the driver of a van lost control...
Harris Teeter distributes free ice for Moore County residents affected by power outage
After nearly 40,000 Moore County residents are still without power on Sunday, Harris Teeter will distribute free bags of ice to the community members affected by a power outage.
North Carolina sheriff says 'intentional vandalism' at substations caused power outages for 40K customers
A North Carolina sheriff said power outages affecting 40,000 customers are being investigated as a "criminal occurrence" after evidence of "intentional vandalism" at substations found.
cbs17
Nearly 40,000 in the dark as massive power outage hits Moore County; gunfire targeted substations, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night and Sunday after a power outage from vandalism in Moore County, officials said. The outage began sometime after 7 p.m. Saturday and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.
Power outages could last days after shootings at substations
Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said. In response to ongoing outages, which began just after 7...
cbs17
Golf course at Fort Bragg to get a $1.2 million renovation
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — If you’re a golfer, chances are you’ve played a game or two at Ryder Golf Course on Fort Bragg. “You can walk into an airport in California and bump into somebody that is a golfer. You would be amazed they say I started playing golf at Ryder Stryker Golf Course,” Jeff Johnson, Director of Golf at Fort Bragg said.
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
