Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
CBS 17

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man wins $150,000 on $3 Powerball ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WRAL

Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments

Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
wkml.com

KML Christmas Wish 2022: Family Number One – Donate Now!

Sponsored by Foust Heating & Air and Black River Entertainment. December is here and that means we’re fully allowed to move on from Thanksgiving and get in the Christmas spirit in North Carolina. What better way that by celebrating the best Christmas towns in the country?!. Travel + Leisure...
cbs17

Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
WECT

Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweeping fairways and luscious greens at Cape Fear Country Club have been on par for decades. And one man helped keep them that way for more than 40 years, Percy Glaspie. “He was very classy, very professional, and very well-liked,” Joey Hines, Director of Golf...
Travel Maven

This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WRAL

Van drives into chicken restaurant in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A popular chicken restaurant in Fayetteville is closed until further notice after a van slammed into the side of the building. Crown Fried Chicken on Ramsey St. had a hole left in it Friday after the incident. Police said the driver of a van lost control...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Power outages could last days after shootings at substations

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said. In response to ongoing outages, which began just after 7...
cbs17

Golf course at Fort Bragg to get a $1.2 million renovation

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — If you’re a golfer, chances are you’ve played a game or two at Ryder Golf Course on Fort Bragg. “You can walk into an airport in California and bump into somebody that is a golfer. You would be amazed they say I started playing golf at Ryder Stryker Golf Course,” Jeff Johnson, Director of Golf at Fort Bragg said.
The Richmond Observer

Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional

Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...

