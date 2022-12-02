ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Bailey
2d ago

Let Ukraine do the same to Russia and watch what happens to Putin. Some of the other comments are right, it will galvanize the citizens even more against Russia than they already are.

Wrathchild
2d ago

A society that suffers together towards a common goal will never be defeated! A huge percentage of russians are suffering, but towards what goal? Certainly not putin's demonic vision! Their suffering is far worse because it is constant and aimless and can only be assuaged when not only putin is gone but a truly democratic government is put in place!

Barbara Parrish
2d ago

Psychological warfare. Not just against Ukraine but also his own people along with other countries. I'm praying Putin and his cronies gets the Karma that they got coming.

