MMAmania.com
Is The Rock on steroids? Joe Rogan wants ‘massive’ WWE star to ‘come clean right now’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, still commonly referred to as “The Rock” despite his successful transition to Hollywood, to come clean and admit he uses steroids. Not to shame the 50 year-old “Black Adam” star, but rather to compel Johnson to play fair with his impressionable audience.
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
MMAmania.com
Shoey-less Tai Tuivasa reacts to brutal UFC Orlando loss: ‘F—k! Got done tonight’
Tai Tuivasa is in good spirits after his brutal knockout loss last night (Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando, which took place inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Indeed, it took Sergei Pavlovich less than one minute to dismantle “Bam Bam” and notch his fifth straight first round stoppage victory (watch highlights). After the fight, Tuivasa let everyone know that he, “got done tonight” and he needs to take some with the family.
MMAmania.com
Is Joe Rogan calling UFC 282? Broadcast, commentary teams set for year-end PPV card
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently unveiled its broadcast and commentary teams for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and streaking 205-pound contender Magomed Ankalaev. The action takes place this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Video: Mayor awards Nate Diaz key to city of Stockton, Kings mascot survives
Former UFC headliner Nate Diaz was awarded a key to the city of Stockton, Calif., over the weekend during a ceremony held at a Stockton Kings basketball game. Mayor Kevin Lincoln was on hand to do the honors, praising The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 champ for representing the city over his nearly 20-year career in combat sports.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Kevin Holland after suffering loss, broken hand at UFC Orlando?
UFC Orlando went down last Saturday night (Dec. 3, 2022) in Orlando, Fla., blowing the roof off Amway Center in what truly was an exciting night of fights. In fact, all seven main card fights were finishes, leaving several fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Bryan Barberena, who...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor did enough PEDs to ‘melt that USADA cup’
Conor McGregor is almost done recovering from a horrific leg break injury and looking to get a fight booked in Feb. 2023. Now, the big question is whether United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will force him to wait another six months as he re-integrates into its drug testing pool, or if “The Notorious” will earn a special exemption from that process.
MMAmania.com
Joben v Pakebrah rolling bet 2022 (December - with a twist).
With just two events remaining on the 2022 UFC calendar, and Pakebrah up by 1, leading 7-6 since the marathonesque wager began, how does the year end for this battle between the OG punter from another munter, and the foul-mouthed Kiwi from an Aussie iwi?. Losing the last wager by...
MMAmania.com
UFC star Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized — ‘It’s getting serious’
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, just a few weeks removed from his submission victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in New York, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (Dec. 4, 2022) and as of this writing, has yet to be released. “Going on Day 2 in the hospital,”...
MMAmania.com
Larissa Pacheco admits to ‘frustrating’ omission from Cris Cyborg fight talk: ‘I want to be a part of this’
Larissa Pacheco has become one of the greatest success stories in the history of Professional Fighters League (PFL). The 28-year-old knockout artist helped kick off the promotion in its first year after rebranding from its period as World Series of Fighting (WSOF). A Bantamweight prospect during her time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2014 and 2015, Pacheco is now the force at 155 and 145 pounds after winning her first title in the promotion along with the $1 million prize.
MMAmania.com
Tracy Cortez releases statement in wake of UFC Orlando cancellation — ‘I’ll be back’
UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez made weight for her Amanda Ribas fight ahead of the UFC Orlando event last weekend at Amway Center in Florida, only to have the “Sunshine State” athletic commission swoop in and pull her from the ESPN lineup as the result of an undisclosed “medical issue.”
MMAmania.com
Uncertain of victory, Zhang Weili feels a Valentina Shevchenko fight ‘is a must’
Zhang Weili never backs down from a challenge. Once again Strawweight champion of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), it’s onto the future for Zhang and the current path is a bit unclear. No. 3-ranked contender, Amanda Lemos, seems to be the frontrunner for the next crack at gold, but the promotion has yet to indicate any sort of direction.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya has charges dismissed for airport brass knuckle situation — ‘It was an innocent mistake’
Israel Adesanya won’t be doing any hard time for his recent luggage mix-up in New York. Today (Tues., Dec. 6, 2022), Adesanya had his case for illegally taking a pair of brass knuckles through the John F. Kennedy airport in Queens, New York last month (Nov. 2022) dismissed after issued an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD), per TMZ. This means the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion won’t find himself in any further trouble should he not break the law and get arrested in the U.S. in the next six months.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan pestered by Liver King for podcast invitation: ‘You ran a con game and you got busted’
Brian “Liver King” Johnson has been persistent in attempting to get on the world’s most popular podcast. Last week was a tough one for the believer in ancestral dieting. Johnson, 45, became a viral sensation thanks to his stunning physique, which he credited as the result of consistently (and exclusively) eating raw meats. Most notably, liver, of course. Johnson claimed from the get-go that he was all-natural, achieving his impressive look without the help of any steroid use. Unfortunately for the social media influencer, his steroid regimen was leaked via email and he came clean about his lie shortly after on his YouTube channel.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 fight card takes second massive hit after Robbie Lawler pulled from PPV lineup
Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has been pulled from his upcoming Santiago Ponzinibbio fight, previously scheduled for the UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That’s according to ESPN. The promotion is currently seeking...
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 fight card shuffle! Ovince Saint Preux loses another opponent, Ponzinibbio lands replacement
It’s UFC 282 fight week, and while we’re still excited for the the promotion’s year-end pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza, we have to admit injuries have definitely taken its toll on this card (see it here). Things started going wrong when Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder, scrapping a Light...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou’s manager recalls ‘crazy fight day’ with racist texts and legal letters
Francis Ngannou hasn’t fought since a decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in Jan. 2022. “The Predator” shredded his knee in training weeks out from that bout, but refused to pull out because he wanted to complete the final fight on his UFC contract. Ngannou and UFC had been on the outs for more than one year, but things really hit their worst on the day of the fight as the UFC threatened to sue Ngannou’s manager (details here).
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship signs crop of undefeated fighters, including younger brother of Ray Cooper III
ONE Championship is adding to its already extensive roster. MMA Mania confirmed today (Tues., Dec. 6, 2022) with sources close to the promotion that four undefeated prospects have been signed. The names include Shamil Erdogan (8-0), Akbar Abdulaev (8-0), Aaron Canarte (10-0), and Blake Cooper (2-0). Amongst the names, Cooper,...
MMAmania.com
Deiveson Figueiredo slams James Krause and Brandon Moreno on social media: ‘Ain’t no fixing this fight’
Remember that in-ring somewhat bromance at UFC 277 between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno? Well, throw that out the window because evil Figgy is back!. It has been an absolutely rough few weeks for James Krause and his Kansas gym, Glory MMA. This past week UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Cambell sent out a memo banning any fighter that trains under Krause or Glory MMA from competing in the UFC if they choose to train there still. (Read all about it here)
MMAmania.com
Roman Dolidze’s awesome calf slicer puts offensive jiu-jitsu back on the map | UFC Orlando, The Morning After
Roman Dolidze was not winning against Jack Hermansson last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando inside Amway Center. The Swedish veteran was doing a lot of damage to both of Dolidze’s legs, landing the cleaner counter punches, and was the only man to score any takedowns. Their fight lasted nine minutes, and Hermansson won almost all of them. Really, he won every exchange in the entire fight that didn’t take place with Dolidze in bottom position on the floor.
