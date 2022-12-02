ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video

Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
Shoey-less Tai Tuivasa reacts to brutal UFC Orlando loss: ‘F—k! Got done tonight’

Tai Tuivasa is in good spirits after his brutal knockout loss last night (Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando, which took place inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Indeed, it took Sergei Pavlovich less than one minute to dismantle “Bam Bam” and notch his fifth straight first round stoppage victory (watch highlights). After the fight, Tuivasa let everyone know that he, “got done tonight” and he needs to take some with the family.
ORLANDO, FL
Is Joe Rogan calling UFC 282? Broadcast, commentary teams set for year-end PPV card

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently unveiled its broadcast and commentary teams for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and streaking 205-pound contender Magomed Ankalaev. The action takes place this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Video: Mayor awards Nate Diaz key to city of Stockton, Kings mascot survives

Former UFC headliner Nate Diaz was awarded a key to the city of Stockton, Calif., over the weekend during a ceremony held at a Stockton Kings basketball game. Mayor Kevin Lincoln was on hand to do the honors, praising The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 champ for representing the city over his nearly 20-year career in combat sports.
STOCKTON, CA
Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor did enough PEDs to ‘melt that USADA cup’

Conor McGregor is almost done recovering from a horrific leg break injury and looking to get a fight booked in Feb. 2023. Now, the big question is whether United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will force him to wait another six months as he re-integrates into its drug testing pool, or if “The Notorious” will earn a special exemption from that process.
Joben v Pakebrah rolling bet 2022 (December - with a twist).

With just two events remaining on the 2022 UFC calendar, and Pakebrah up by 1, leading 7-6 since the marathonesque wager began, how does the year end for this battle between the OG punter from another munter, and the foul-mouthed Kiwi from an Aussie iwi?. Losing the last wager by...
Larissa Pacheco admits to ‘frustrating’ omission from Cris Cyborg fight talk: ‘I want to be a part of this’

Larissa Pacheco has become one of the greatest success stories in the history of Professional Fighters League (PFL). The 28-year-old knockout artist helped kick off the promotion in its first year after rebranding from its period as World Series of Fighting (WSOF). A Bantamweight prospect during her time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2014 and 2015, Pacheco is now the force at 155 and 145 pounds after winning her first title in the promotion along with the $1 million prize.
Uncertain of victory, Zhang Weili feels a Valentina Shevchenko fight ‘is a must’

Zhang Weili never backs down from a challenge. Once again Strawweight champion of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), it’s onto the future for Zhang and the current path is a bit unclear. No. 3-ranked contender, Amanda Lemos, seems to be the frontrunner for the next crack at gold, but the promotion has yet to indicate any sort of direction.
Israel Adesanya has charges dismissed for airport brass knuckle situation — ‘It was an innocent mistake’

Israel Adesanya won’t be doing any hard time for his recent luggage mix-up in New York. Today (Tues., Dec. 6, 2022), Adesanya had his case for illegally taking a pair of brass knuckles through the John F. Kennedy airport in Queens, New York last month (Nov. 2022) dismissed after issued an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD), per TMZ. This means the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion won’t find himself in any further trouble should he not break the law and get arrested in the U.S. in the next six months.
QUEENS, NY
Joe Rogan pestered by Liver King for podcast invitation: ‘You ran a con game and you got busted’

Brian “Liver King” Johnson has been persistent in attempting to get on the world’s most popular podcast. Last week was a tough one for the believer in ancestral dieting. Johnson, 45, became a viral sensation thanks to his stunning physique, which he credited as the result of consistently (and exclusively) eating raw meats. Most notably, liver, of course. Johnson claimed from the get-go that he was all-natural, achieving his impressive look without the help of any steroid use. Unfortunately for the social media influencer, his steroid regimen was leaked via email and he came clean about his lie shortly after on his YouTube channel.
NEVADA STATE
Francis Ngannou’s manager recalls ‘crazy fight day’ with racist texts and legal letters

Francis Ngannou hasn’t fought since a decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in Jan. 2022. “The Predator” shredded his knee in training weeks out from that bout, but refused to pull out because he wanted to complete the final fight on his UFC contract. Ngannou and UFC had been on the outs for more than one year, but things really hit their worst on the day of the fight as the UFC threatened to sue Ngannou’s manager (details here).
Deiveson Figueiredo slams James Krause and Brandon Moreno on social media: ‘Ain’t no fixing this fight’

Remember that in-ring somewhat bromance at UFC 277 between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno? Well, throw that out the window because evil Figgy is back!. It has been an absolutely rough few weeks for James Krause and his Kansas gym, Glory MMA. This past week UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Cambell sent out a memo banning any fighter that trains under Krause or Glory MMA from competing in the UFC if they choose to train there still. (Read all about it here)
KANSAS STATE
Roman Dolidze’s awesome calf slicer puts offensive jiu-jitsu back on the map | UFC Orlando, The Morning After

Roman Dolidze was not winning against Jack Hermansson last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando inside Amway Center. The Swedish veteran was doing a lot of damage to both of Dolidze’s legs, landing the cleaner counter punches, and was the only man to score any takedowns. Their fight lasted nine minutes, and Hermansson won almost all of them. Really, he won every exchange in the entire fight that didn’t take place with Dolidze in bottom position on the floor.
ORLANDO, FL

