Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020
The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and […]
WTHR
HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
indypolitics.org
Indiana’s Shifting Political Landscape
With Mike Braun filing paperwork to run for Governor it has created a major shift in Indiana’s political landscape. Indy Politics speaks with Andrew Downs, emeritus professor of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Ft. Wayne. We discuss the shifting landscape to determine whether is...
WOWO News
Governor Eric Holcomb hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has announced that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment.”
korncountry.com
Department of Revenue reminds nonprofits of tax changes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is alerting nonprofit organizations about changes to how they file their annual report with the agency and how they will access sales tax exemption certificates beginning next year. Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed new legislation revising the filing...
Hoosiers do not speak to their neighbors often, new survey shows
Nearly 16 percent of Hoosiers have not had a conversation or spent time with their neighbors in the past year. That could point to social isolation. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey reported that this leaves about 24 percent of Hoosiers who spoke to or spent time with their neighbors once a month or less.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
953wiki.com
Winter heating help available to struggling Hoosiers
As Indiana begins to feel the chill of winter and the days get shorter, many are switching on their furnaces and keeping the lights on longer. Lower temperatures and longer nights also mean increases in energy costs. With higher bills, many struggling Hoosiers worry about staying warm. Fortunately, several resources...
WOWO News
Opioid settlement cash to be in local hands within a week
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Months after Indiana’s attorney general said he’d send about 660 local governments their shares of the state’s $507 million opioid crisis settlement with drug manufacturers and distributers, none have received the money. But the state agencies coordinating the effort now say...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
WISH-TV
Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
WIBC.com
Do You Even Live In The Great State of Indiana If You Don’t Know The Hoosier Hop?
Do you even live in Indiana if you don’t know the Hoosier Hop? That was a question recently posed on social media. I didn’t know it, until now. If you’re unfamiliar with the Hoosier Hop…let’s review. What Is The Hoosier Hop?. The Hoosier Hop is...
