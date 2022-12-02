UNT professor scores grant to merge rural radio and libraries to teach science

A University of North Texas professor saw a link just waiting to be made between rural radio stations and municipal libraries, and educating communities. With a grant for $420,000, professor Sarah Evans launched a two-year program that would yoke radio stations and libraries to offer much-needed STEM curriculum.

Evans, who teaches in the university’s Department of Information Science, received the grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program. Now, she’s spearheading the Raise Up Radio program with Lance Simpson, a professor at the University of Alabama. UNT graduate assistant Lacy Molina is also working on the project.

Check it out: Pottsboro library first to try UNT 'Raise Up Radio' program