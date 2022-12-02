ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

UNT professor scores grant to merge rural radio and libraries to teach science

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QABsN_0jVdfchZ00

A University of North Texas professor saw a link just waiting to be made between rural radio stations and municipal libraries, and educating communities. With a grant for $420,000, professor Sarah Evans launched a two-year program that would yoke radio stations and libraries to offer much-needed STEM curriculum.

Evans, who teaches in the university’s Department of Information Science, received the grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program. Now, she’s spearheading the Raise Up Radio program with Lance Simpson, a professor at the University of Alabama. UNT graduate assistant Lacy Molina is also working on the project.

Check it out: Pottsboro library first to try UNT 'Raise Up Radio' program

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD  ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD  ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.  
TEXAS STATE
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – Malcolm Whitaker

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 2017 homicide of 26-year-old Malcolm Whitaker. Mr. Whitaker was found dead in the 2500 block of Hilburn drive on March 3, 2017. Mr. Whitaker was last seen alive by a family member. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call...
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
FORT WORTH, TX
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation

Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation. For the past hour, investigators have been actively focused on a roped off ditch area about seven miles from Athena Strand’s home, but there's no information on why. The sheriff says the girl's family claims she left their home after an argument with her stepmother in the community of Paradise, 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
WISE COUNTY, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee

On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy