Read full article on original website
Related
und.com
Guiliano, Janton shatter multiple school records at US Open
It was a weekend to remember for Notre Dame sophomore Chris Guilliano and freshman Tommy Janton. Nine Irish swimmers competed this weekend at the Toyota U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C. Guiliano and Janton each walked away with multiple school records and Olympic Trials cuts. Guiliano got the party started on...
und.com
Notre Dame dominates rival UConn with 74-60 win
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A complete effort from start to finish. There is no more appropriate way to put it. On Sunday, No. 7 Notre Dame (7-1) hosted No. 3 UConn (6-1) at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish walked away with a dominant 74-60 victory, beating the Huskies on Notre Dame’s home court for the first time since 2013.
und.com
Irish Tally Multiple Personal Bests at BU Colyear-Danville Season Opener
BOSTON, Mass. – Three Fighting Irish track and field members traveled to the Boston University Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday, December 3. Olivia Markezich, Katie Thronson, and Erin Strzelecki competed in the 3000m and the 5000m run. Markezich competed in the 3000m and took second place in the run....
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana DB, member of 2020 recruiting class, reveals transfer portal decision
The Indiana secondary took a hit on Sunday as a DB announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Chris Keys, a redshirt freshman, announced his decision to leave Indiana and enter the transfer portal on Sunday. The DB made his announcement on Twitter, thanking the university and stating that he will be entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Michigan football draws No. 2 playoff seed, TCU in Fiesta Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS — For a second straight year, Michigan has earned a berth in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, fresh off another Big Ten championship, will play No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Ariz., it was unveiled Sunday.
und.com
Track Opens Indoor Season With Blue and Gold Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Fighting Irish track and field team opened their indoor season with their first home meet of the year, the Blue and Gold Invitational. The meet featured ten other programs who came to Loftus Sports Center to kick off the indoor season. Emma Albano took...
Geoff Esper wins St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big upset at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship on Saturday. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut hoped to stay undefeated in the ninth year of the event held in Indianapolis, but in the end, the world's greatest eater was not number one. It was Geoff...
Sources: Bob Bostad joining Indiana football staff as OL Coach
Sources have told Peegs.com that Bob Bostad will be the new offensive line coach for the Hoosiers. Bostad replaces interim offensive line coach Rod Carey after Carey took over midway through the 2022 season when Darren Hiller was dismissed. Bostad coached the O-line at Wisconsin this past season, and overall,...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
Maize Bus making its straight trip to the Circle City
The self-proclaimed University of Michigan super fan, Roger Hale started “The Maize Bus” – many years ago as a way to connect with fans.
More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten Championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Purdue University Boilermakers in a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game. Crews spent most of the day Friday preparing to welcome more than 70 thousand fans to the Circle City. On Friday night, Big Ten announced the […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Local artist Justin Patten and his wife Rachel have gone all in on their business, ‘Storm Striker Art’
At the annual running of the Indianapolis 500, names like Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay and Tony Kanaan hit the top of every fans’ list. Running down for autographs, fans were looking for these names. But not one young boy, he was looking for Justin Patten, a local artist that most race fans may not have ever heard of.
und.com
Irish Will Face South Carolina In 2022 Gator Bowl
The University of Notre Dame football team (8-4) will face South Carolina (8-4) in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ABC. The Irish will face the Gamecocks for the fifth time overall and it...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Yardbarker
No. 2 Michigan defeats Purdue for second straight Big Ten title
Donovan Edwards rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to lead No. 2 Michigan to a 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday in Indianapolis. J.J. McCarthy threw for three touchdown passes for Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten), which won its second...
Joey Chestnut loses St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating competition
INDIANAPOLIS — A major shakeup in the world of competitive eating occurred Saturday in Indy. World champion eater Joey Chestnut lost the ninth annual St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating championship. Chestnut has held the title for 8 years, but came in fourth this year. Geoff Esper took home the gold in this year’s competition, eating […]
fbschedules.com
2022 Big Ten Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 Big Ten Championship Game is set with the Purdue Boilermakers facing the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Michigan clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after finishing atop the Big Ten...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Rutgers game day essentials
No. 10 Indiana (7-0) at Rutgers (5-2) Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000), Piscataway, N.J. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 69 No. 39 Rutgers 66. Series: Tied 7-7. Rutgers won last meeting 66-63 on Mar. 2, 2022. Rutgers Steve Pikiell:. Steve...
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
Comments / 0