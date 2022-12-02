ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Oscar’s signs new 20-year lease with Grit Development for downtown Palm Springs property

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jM184_0jVdevKl00

A popular Palm Springs restaurant, bar and entertainment venue is here to stay for a while.

Dan Gore, owner of Oscar's Palm Springs, says he reached an agreement with the owners of the property, Grit Development, for a 20-year lease that involves a massive expansion into several of the building's vacant storefronts.

"We've just created a lot of a lot of happy events here and exciting events," Gore said. "The uniqueness of it, I think, because it is downtown, and it represents what Palm Springs is all about."

Oscar's is situated in a prime location on the corner of Plaza Las Flores, a shopping center at the corner of Tahquitz Canyon Way and Indian Canyon Drive.

The venue is a hot-spot for local entertainers and the weekly hit: Sunday "T-Dance."

Gore's new two-decade lease means Grit Development halted earlier plans to convert the shopping center into a hotel.

"It wasn't making money for them; they wanted to relocate Oscar's," Gore said. "Oscars itself was going to be the pool area."

The new plans include demolishing the bar structure on the corner of the property. Instead, Oscar's will enclose the expanded courtyard with a wall, and build a new bar in the former Cafe Jasmine unit next door.

5,000 sq. ft. on the second level of the shopping center will be reworked as an event area.

Oscar's plans also include working closely with the Plaza Theatre, which is connected to the restaurant, allowing for joint events once the theater's renovation is complete.

Gore said the expansion plans and new long-term lease are made possible by community support.

"Oscar's is going to move forward and it's because of the love and support the community – is why Oscar's got the lease, I believe," Gore said.

The post Oscar’s signs new 20-year lease with Grit Development for downtown Palm Springs property appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $42 Million, This World Class Estate inside The Madison Club comes with The Mature Landscape and Breathtaking Views in La Quinta, California

53804 Ross Avenue Home in La Quinta, California for Sale. 53804 Ross Avenue, La Quinta, California is a one of a kind warm and stylish resort-like contemporary inside the Madison Club with sensational views everywhere including from the championship pickleball soft court. This Home in La Quinta offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 53804 Ross Avenue, please contact Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season

In the spirit of the Holiday Season. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lit a 45-foot tree with over 4,000 LED lights. The Tramway representatives say that the tree is so tall that it can be seen throughout the Coachella Valley.  UFC Hall-of-Famer Cub Swanson served as the 2022 celebrity tree lighter for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
viatravelers.com

15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Riverside County (CA) Fire Breaks Ground on $11.1M North Shore Station

Ground was broken December 1 for a new $11.1 million North Shore Fire Station 41 for the Riverside County Fire Department, according to a news release from the Riverside County Facilities Management Department. The ceremony was held at the future site of the fire station in the community of North...
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs

On Saturday evening, a house fire broke out in north Palm Springs at Sterling Avenue in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates neighborhood off Highway 111.  Fire crews said a family, including four kids, three adults, and three dogs, were inside when they smelled smoke. They were all able to get out without injuries. Alfredo Andrade was one of The post Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs

A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides.

The Indio International Tamale Festival is on its fourth day of the festival. You will find many vendors at Miles Avenue Park in Indio from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. The address is 82524 Miles Ave. Indio, CA 92201 This event is FREE to attend and open to everyone. Musical acts and performances are open The post Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides. appeared first on KESQ.
Greyson F

Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix

An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds

The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley cities amp up security at holiday events

It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license

The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license.  According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state.  The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification

After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Council considers but tables update to an ordinance which would expand locations for adult businesses in the city

Update 11/28/22 - 8:42 p.m. The city council did not vote on the ordinance Monday night. After an over 90-minute discussion and debate on the potential change, the council directed staff to continue working on the ordinance for further discussion. Mayor Lisa Middleton indicated she would be very unlikely to vote for any changes if The post Palm Springs Council considers but tables update to an ordinance which would expand locations for adult businesses in the city appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley

With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Experts: Research shows dust particles at the Salton sea cause breathing issues

Experts said that there's research to show that dust particles at the Salton Sea are causing asthma and breathing issues.  Today, a forum was held at the University of California Riverside Palm Desert campus.   News Channel 3 spoke with residents who live near the Salton Sea and experts about solutions that will help the quality of life.  "We The post Experts: Research shows dust particles at the Salton sea cause breathing issues appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3

Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says

For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Indio moves forward with plans for John Nobles Memorial Park

Indio city officials say that the park will honor John Nobles and the community he founded, Nobles Ranch.  John Nobles, a Black sharecropper who arrived in the Coachella Valley in the 1920s, was known to sell or give sections of his land to fellow Black settlers. Nobles Ranch, which now sits as an empty lot The post City of Indio moves forward with plans for John Nobles Memorial Park appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed

The City of Palm Springs reopened N. Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m. after closing it a day earlier due to blowing sand and low visibility. Gene Autry Trail remained closed to traffic Tuesday morning. There was no word on when Gene Autry Trail would be reopened. Stay with The post Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Cat rescued from column chamber in Coachella

A young cat was rescued after he managed to get trapped inside a column chamber at a property in Coachella. The Department of Animal Services was called to the 51-700 block of Lorenza Lane after a resident heads meowing cries from a column chamber. Officials said the hollow column was part of a covering at The post Cat rescued from column chamber in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy