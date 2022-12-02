ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi

I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Some meat prices dropping

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Some good news for families hosting loved ones for the holidays: The price of some cuts of meat has dropped in the last few months. USDA says the price of meat went down slightly from September to October. Butcher shop owner Mark Ingle from The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
HICKORY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

Receive Your 2022 Personalized Letter from Santa!

Santa's workshop is busier than ever this year, making sure that every child gets both what they want and what they need as we say "goodbye" to 2022!. Our friends at Small Hands Big Art have also been busy in their workshop - providing mixed media and clay-creating classes for your kiddos so that they, too, can be just like Santa's Elves: making, creating and gifting!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Charlotte

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Charlotte and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger restaurants in Charlotte that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Most Popular Type of Beer in North and South Carolina

Do you enjoy a good beer? From opening a cold one to drinking from the tap, beer can be some of the go-to drinks for a lot of people. Beer drinkers tend to have a very specific taste when it comes to the beer they like. They like what they like and they certainly don’t like, what they don’t like. In a recent report, Shane Co. went on to determine the most popular type of beer in every state.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Three Kinds Of Stress

CHARLOTTE – This is the season for the world to bustle and stay busy, go to parties and get in the spirit of the holidays. What can you do to keep your attitude positive and manage your stress? Why massage of course. This is the perfect time to treat yourself and get into the habit of taking care of your mind and body. Let’s take a look at different kinds of stress.
CHARLOTTE, NC

