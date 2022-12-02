Santa's workshop is busier than ever this year, making sure that every child gets both what they want and what they need as we say "goodbye" to 2022!. Our friends at Small Hands Big Art have also been busy in their workshop - providing mixed media and clay-creating classes for your kiddos so that they, too, can be just like Santa's Elves: making, creating and gifting!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO