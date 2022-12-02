Read full article on original website
Over $5K of equipment stolen from Rock Hill garden shop
“I looked up on our shelves and realized there were boxes of our chords missing,” said Jonathan.
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
Some meat prices dropping
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Some good news for families hosting loved ones for the holidays: The price of some cuts of meat has dropped in the last few months. USDA says the price of meat went down slightly from September to October. Butcher shop owner Mark Ingle from The...
Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
Cleveland County man has chance to spin the wheel for prize of $2 million
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old housekeeper will step up to a giant prize wheel, give it a spin, and see if it lands on a $2 million prize. Johnnie Bostic from Polkville could get the chance to win $2 million. The chance comes as part of the lottery's unique...
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. A “police department personnel matter” was on the Nov. 28 meeting agenda of the Gaffney police committee. Details about the...
Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
Receive Your 2022 Personalized Letter from Santa!
Santa's workshop is busier than ever this year, making sure that every child gets both what they want and what they need as we say "goodbye" to 2022!. Our friends at Small Hands Big Art have also been busy in their workshop - providing mixed media and clay-creating classes for your kiddos so that they, too, can be just like Santa's Elves: making, creating and gifting!
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
Local biker association hosts Toys for Tots Ride at Bojangles Coliseum
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Concerned Bikers Association held its annual Toys for Tots Ride at Bojangles Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Thousands of motorcycles left the coliseum parking lot at 1 p.m. on a police-escorted ride. The ride ended at Independence Harley Davidson, where donated toys will be collected by local...
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
Man Charged in Cold-Blooded Sunday Morning Murder of North Carolina Woman
It was supposed to be a normal Sunday morning in Charlotte for Ahylea Willard, 32, who was out grabbing a bite to eat. But the day ended in travesty after she was found dead from a gunshot wound. “Sunday was horrible for me,” Willard’s mother, Mary McMasters told WBTV at...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
4 Great Burger Places in Charlotte
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Charlotte and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger restaurants in Charlotte that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Most Popular Type of Beer in North and South Carolina
Do you enjoy a good beer? From opening a cold one to drinking from the tap, beer can be some of the go-to drinks for a lot of people. Beer drinkers tend to have a very specific taste when it comes to the beer they like. They like what they like and they certainly don’t like, what they don’t like. In a recent report, Shane Co. went on to determine the most popular type of beer in every state.
Three Kinds Of Stress
CHARLOTTE – This is the season for the world to bustle and stay busy, go to parties and get in the spirit of the holidays. What can you do to keep your attitude positive and manage your stress? Why massage of course. This is the perfect time to treat yourself and get into the habit of taking care of your mind and body. Let’s take a look at different kinds of stress.
