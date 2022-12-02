ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdrb.com

Louisville man encourages others to carry naloxone, help save lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man carries a trauma kit in his car full of things like band-aids and aspirin, but he said the newest tool added to his kit helped him save a life. Now he wants others to carry it as well. "I never thought of all...
wymt.com

Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu. “In previous years, we look back five to seven years and sort of see how many tests do we see positive at this time of year on an annual basis,” Norton Healthcare Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer Dr. Steven Hester said. “And we are seeing about four times more than we normally would. So it’s pretty significant in terms of the number of tests.”
Wave 3

Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville charity organizations are finding ways to feed people’s hearts and stomachs while shedding the light on issues plaguing neighborhoods. Feed Louisville started three years ago in response of community needs during the pandemic. The organization provides 700 meals each day for those in need.
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
WKRC

Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
wdrb.com

Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
wdrb.com

JCPS still looking for sponsors for its annual 'Adopt a Family' winter program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it is still 35 sponsors short for its annual "Adopt a Family" winter project. For the past eight years, the district has worked to help homeless, refugee and foster care students by matching them with sponsors who provide presents to ensure their Christmas wishes come true.
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman with diabetes uses her diagnosis to help others manage the disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Diabetes can be a devastating and deadly disease. CDC data shows Kentucky has a higher rate of diabetes than the national average. The American Diabetes Association says one in every three Kentucky adults is prediabetic. Native Louisvillian Maria Bernard is working to show people who are...
wdrb.com

Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who has been missing for more than a year, has been found safe, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted on Saturday that Kamari Johnson had been "found safe." "Ms. Johnson has been located and is no longer listed...
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man in 'serious condition' after being stabbed in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...
wdrb.com

LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
wdrb.com

Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
wdrb.com

First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
WHAS11

LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping. This year, business robberies have increased by 8% and carjackings have gone down by 7%, according to LMPD. In a PSA posted to...
wdrb.com

Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...

