wdrb.com
Louisville man encourages others to carry naloxone, help save lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man carries a trauma kit in his car full of things like band-aids and aspirin, but he said the newest tool added to his kit helped him save a life. Now he wants others to carry it as well. "I never thought of all...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals seeing increased demand as respiratory illnesses remain on the rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One week after the Thanksgiving holiday, health experts are urging precautions after concerns of a growing "Triple-demic" According to officials with Baptist Health Floyd, the emergency room hit a weekly high Monday of 190 patients with various illnesses. "We are seeing unprecedented amounts of people," said...
wymt.com
Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu. “In previous years, we look back five to seven years and sort of see how many tests do we see positive at this time of year on an annual basis,” Norton Healthcare Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer Dr. Steven Hester said. “And we are seeing about four times more than we normally would. So it’s pretty significant in terms of the number of tests.”
WHAS 11
Kare Mobile to host 'Dental Days' in Louisville
Walk-ins are not guaranteed. You can call DentaQuest or schedule an appointment at kywellnessday@greatdentalplans.com.
spectrumnews1.com
'I believe it's going to save lives': Louisville city leaders allocate millions for new birthing center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville city leaders have devoted millions of dollars to a brand new birthing center in Louisville. It’s a plan one of those leaders is very excited about. Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (D-Dist. 14) said Mary & Elizabeth hospital stopped birthing babies in 1974. There...
Wave 3
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville charity organizations are finding ways to feed people’s hearts and stomachs while shedding the light on issues plaguing neighborhoods. Feed Louisville started three years ago in response of community needs during the pandemic. The organization provides 700 meals each day for those in need.
Wave 3
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home. Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
WKRC
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
wdrb.com
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
wdrb.com
JCPS still looking for sponsors for its annual 'Adopt a Family' winter program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it is still 35 sponsors short for its annual "Adopt a Family" winter project. For the past eight years, the district has worked to help homeless, refugee and foster care students by matching them with sponsors who provide presents to ensure their Christmas wishes come true.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman with diabetes uses her diagnosis to help others manage the disease
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Diabetes can be a devastating and deadly disease. CDC data shows Kentucky has a higher rate of diabetes than the national average. The American Diabetes Association says one in every three Kentucky adults is prediabetic. Native Louisvillian Maria Bernard is working to show people who are...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who has been missing for more than a year, has been found safe, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted on Saturday that Kamari Johnson had been "found safe." "Ms. Johnson has been located and is no longer listed...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in 'serious condition' after being stabbed in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...
wdrb.com
Local doctor spends his days off substituting for JCPS, donates earnings back to teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the operating room, to the classroom. A local doctor spends his off days substitute teaching for Jefferson County Public Schools. Like many other schools, it's been a struggle for Cane Run Elementary to find enough substitute teachers. Due to having Fridays off, Dr. Greg Cilberti...
wdrb.com
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
wdrb.com
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping. This year, business robberies have increased by 8% and carjackings have gone down by 7%, according to LMPD. In a PSA posted to...
wdrb.com
Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
