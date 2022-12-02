LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu. “In previous years, we look back five to seven years and sort of see how many tests do we see positive at this time of year on an annual basis,” Norton Healthcare Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer Dr. Steven Hester said. “And we are seeing about four times more than we normally would. So it’s pretty significant in terms of the number of tests.”

3 DAYS AGO