Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
SSM Health Illinois Now Offers a Safe and Sustainable Solution for Household Medication Disposal
MT. VERNON/CENTRALIA – SSM Health Illinois has announced that it’s opening collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia to provide the community with a safe, secure, confidential, and convenient way to dispose of unused or expired household medications.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Health hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to spread of illnesses
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Health is implementing visitor restriction policies at four hospitals due to the spread of flu, COVID, and respiratory viruses. According to a release from SIH, the four impacted hospitals are SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
wsiu.org
SIH implements a visitor restriction policy at its hospitals
SIH has announced it will follow an Illinois Department of Public Health recommendation and immediately implement temporary visitor restrictions at its four hospitals. The healthcare organization says this is for the protection of patients, families, providers and staff during this period of increased flu, COVID and respiratory viruses at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
Worker dies after crane overturns at Illinois refinery
ROXANA, Ill. (AP) — A coroner says a contractor died after a crane overturned at an oil refinery in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis. Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn says 47-year-old Chad Crabtree of Owensboro, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident Tuesday afternoon at the Phillips 66 Refinery in Roxana, 17 miles northeast of St. Louis. Nonn says Crabtree was a project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging.
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Recovery Project offers free crisis-counseling to Kentuckians impacted by natural disasters
KENTUCKY — Holidays are stressful for just about everyone, but they can be even worse if you've experienced a natural disaster. Between the devastating December 10 tornado in western KY and the tragic flooding in eastern Kentucky, many families have lost loved ones, lost their homes, or had their lives completely upended. That's why Project Recovery Kentucky is stepping in to help.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Kentucky Addiction Centers
PADUCAH — Over 100,000 people died of overdoses in the United States in 2021. According to the CDC, 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction — there is help. The Kentucky Addiction Centers have outpatient addiction treatment...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois State Police announce Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police will be performing Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County in December, they announced in a Tuesday release. Troopers say they will be keeping an eye out for drivers who are violating traffic safety laws, including:. Driving under the influence. Driving with open...
959theriver.com
Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
kbsi23.com
17th Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair features nonprofits looking to sell, bring awareness
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Christmas is on the way and many are looking for gifts for their loved ones, and the 17th Annual Southern Illinois Gift Fair was filled with gifts to give. Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship member Kathy O’Laughlin says this event help brings awareness. “A whole range...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility companies ask Kentucky customers to fill out exemption form to avoid utility sales tax
MAYFIELD, KY — Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and it's likely you will be impacted. In 25 days, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
southernillinoisnow.com
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. commissioners working on details for issuing liquor license to Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County commissioners are hammering out details for issuing a liquor license to the new casino under construction at Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort. Board members are looking at a blanket license that would cover the casino floor, an outdoor venue, the actual hotel and...
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
Comments / 0