Centralia, IL

wsiu.org

SIH implements a visitor restriction policy at its hospitals

SIH has announced it will follow an Illinois Department of Public Health recommendation and immediately implement temporary visitor restrictions at its four hospitals. The healthcare organization says this is for the protection of patients, families, providers and staff during this period of increased flu, COVID and respiratory viruses at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Worker dies after crane overturns at Illinois refinery

ROXANA, Ill. (AP) — A coroner says a contractor died after a crane overturned at an oil refinery in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis. Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn says 47-year-old Chad Crabtree of Owensboro, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident Tuesday afternoon at the Phillips 66 Refinery in Roxana, 17 miles northeast of St. Louis. Nonn says Crabtree was a project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging.
ROXANA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Recovery Project offers free crisis-counseling to Kentuckians impacted by natural disasters

KENTUCKY — Holidays are stressful for just about everyone, but they can be even worse if you've experienced a natural disaster. Between the devastating December 10 tornado in western KY and the tragic flooding in eastern Kentucky, many families have lost loved ones, lost their homes, or had their lives completely upended. That's why Project Recovery Kentucky is stepping in to help.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Mug Monday: Kentucky Addiction Centers

PADUCAH — Over 100,000 people died of overdoses in the United States in 2021. According to the CDC, 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction — there is help. The Kentucky Addiction Centers have outpatient addiction treatment...
PADUCAH, KY
959theriver.com

Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois

The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
QUINCY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022

A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash

Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
ALMA, IL
The Center Square

Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
ILLINOIS STATE

