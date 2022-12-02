ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Silence is complicity’: Biden calls on political leaders to denounce antisemitism, not platform it

By Ron Kampeas
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago
Cleveland Jewish News

Doug Emhoff to chair White House roundtable with Jewish groups on rising antisemitism

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The White House will convene a roundtable with Jewish organizations on antisemitism, to be chaired by Douglas Emhoff, the Jewish Second Gentleman. Also appearing at the event will be Susan Rice, President Joe Biden’s top domestic policy advisor; Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; and Keisha Lance Bottoms, Biden’s senior advisor for public engagement, the White House said Monday in a statement.
MARYLAND STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

The US liberal Jewish establishment is failing at fighting antisemitism

Antisemitism in the United States is rising, and the American Jewish leadership is failing to combat it, Caroline Glick argues in this week’s episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick is joined on the show by Mort Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America. The two begin...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish national security group calls for Biden to stop Iran’s assassination plots

The Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA) on Monday called on the Biden administration to take immediate action to stop Iran from killing U.S. citizens overseas and for plotting assassinations domestically. In a Washington Examiner opinion piece, Gabriel Noronha, a fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy,...
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Cleveland Jewish News

Vote for the Antisemite of the Year 2022

StopAntisemitism.org, a grassroots watchdog group, has announced the three finalists in its “Antisemite of the Year 2022” contest. The candidates for the title are rapper Kanye “Ye” West, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and white supremacist Jon Minadeo II. During the past year, there were 10...
Cleveland Jewish News

Blinken: US will judge Israeli government on its policies, not its politicians

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will base its relationship to Israel’s incoming government on the actions it takes, not the people installed in positions of power, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a speech Sunday. Blinken’s speech, to the conference of the liberal Jewish Middle...
ARIZONA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ye: ‘Jewish people, forgive Hitler today’

In an interview released Monday night, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continued his media tour of praising Adolf Hitler and spewing antisemitism. The interview was released by Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes as part of a series entitled Saving Ye, in which McInnes attempts to walk back Ye’s antisemitism.
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu on criticism of coalition partners: ‘I ultimately decide policy’

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted on Sunday to assuage critics of his emerging right-wing government by vowing to uphold Israel’s liberal democracy, pointing to his lengthy track record of guiding the nation and emphasizing that the buck on devising policy stops with him. “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Noam Party leader condemns Lapid-led campaign as ‘sedition’

Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam Party, responded Monday to criticism of his appointment at the Ministry of Education, labeling it “an attempt to prevent the prime minister-designate from forming the sole legitimate elected government after the election. “In recent days, a wild public campaign has been carried out...
Cleveland Jewish News

Antisemite and Holocaust denier invited to event hosted by Canadian MPs

The editor of an antisemitic newspaper was a guest at an event hosted by Canadian members of Parliament late last month, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is demanding an explanation. Nazih Khatatba, editor-in-chief of “Meshwar,” an Arabic newspaper based in Toronto, was in Ottawa as a guest at...
Cleveland Jewish News

Hillary Clinton: I would not be negotiating with Tehran

With protests erupting throughout Iran following the beating death in custody of Mahsa Amimi, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said the United States should not negotiate with Iran. “I would not be negotiating with Iran on anything right now, including the nuclear agreement,” Clinton told CNN’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Calls for German bishop’s resignation over antisemitism accusations

A former German Lutheran bishop recently appointed to combat antisemitism for the state of Schleswig-Holstein is scrambling to retain his job after an exclusive JNS report brought to light his antisemitic sermons attacking Jews and Israel. David Ermes, the head of communications for the northern state’s education ministry, sent JNS...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say

Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Cleveland Jewish News

Candace Owens on Ye: ‘Please stop asking me to comment’

Candace Owens slammed critics of her continued friendship with Ye, despite the rapper’s continued history of antisemitic statements and actions. “I don’t agree with every single thing that is being said and that is being done by my friends,” Owens said on her Daily Wire podcast Monday. “I just don’t. But because they are my friends, I try to deal with matters privately.”

