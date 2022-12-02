‘Silence is complicity’: Biden calls on political leaders to denounce antisemitism, not platform it

Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Doug Emhoff to chair White House roundtable with Jewish groups on rising antisemitism
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The White House will convene a roundtable with Jewish organizations on antisemitism, to be chaired by Douglas Emhoff, the Jewish Second Gentleman. Also appearing at the event will be Susan Rice, President Joe Biden’s top domestic policy advisor; Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; and Keisha Lance Bottoms, Biden’s senior advisor for public engagement, the White House said Monday in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bipartisan slate of 125 lawmakers call for ‘whole of government’ approach to combating antisemitism
WASHINGTON (JTA) — A bipartisan slate of 125 lawmakers from both chambers are calling on the Biden administration to adopt a “whole of government” policy to combating antisemitism. A letter sent Tuesday to President Joe Biden, spearheaded by the chairmen of congressional task forces for combating antisemitism,...
Cleveland Jewish News
The US liberal Jewish establishment is failing at fighting antisemitism
Antisemitism in the United States is rising, and the American Jewish leadership is failing to combat it, Caroline Glick argues in this week’s episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick is joined on the show by Mort Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America. The two begin...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish national security group calls for Biden to stop Iran’s assassination plots
The Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA) on Monday called on the Biden administration to take immediate action to stop Iran from killing U.S. citizens overseas and for plotting assassinations domestically. In a Washington Examiner opinion piece, Gabriel Noronha, a fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy,...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
Cleveland Jewish News
Vote for the Antisemite of the Year 2022
StopAntisemitism.org, a grassroots watchdog group, has announced the three finalists in its “Antisemite of the Year 2022” contest. The candidates for the title are rapper Kanye “Ye” West, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and white supremacist Jon Minadeo II. During the past year, there were 10...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken: US will judge Israeli government on its policies, not its politicians
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will base its relationship to Israel’s incoming government on the actions it takes, not the people installed in positions of power, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a speech Sunday. Blinken’s speech, to the conference of the liberal Jewish Middle...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ye: ‘Jewish people, forgive Hitler today’
In an interview released Monday night, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continued his media tour of praising Adolf Hitler and spewing antisemitism. The interview was released by Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes as part of a series entitled Saving Ye, in which McInnes attempts to walk back Ye’s antisemitism.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu on criticism of coalition partners: ‘I ultimately decide policy’
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted on Sunday to assuage critics of his emerging right-wing government by vowing to uphold Israel’s liberal democracy, pointing to his lengthy track record of guiding the nation and emphasizing that the buck on devising policy stops with him. “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Noam Party leader condemns Lapid-led campaign as ‘sedition’
Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam Party, responded Monday to criticism of his appointment at the Ministry of Education, labeling it “an attempt to prevent the prime minister-designate from forming the sole legitimate elected government after the election. “In recent days, a wild public campaign has been carried out...
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemite and Holocaust denier invited to event hosted by Canadian MPs
The editor of an antisemitic newspaper was a guest at an event hosted by Canadian members of Parliament late last month, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is demanding an explanation. Nazih Khatatba, editor-in-chief of “Meshwar,” an Arabic newspaper based in Toronto, was in Ottawa as a guest at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish New Yorker who predicted wave of antisemitism reiterates call for self-defense training
More than six years ago at a recruitment event for Legion, a self-defense training group largely for Jews, its founder and president, Jon Loew, made a bold declaration to several hundred Millennials. “I think Jews are realizing that if you’re in America, you’re a target,” Loew said at the time...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hillary Clinton: I would not be negotiating with Tehran
With protests erupting throughout Iran following the beating death in custody of Mahsa Amimi, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said the United States should not negotiate with Iran. “I would not be negotiating with Iran on anything right now, including the nuclear agreement,” Clinton told CNN’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
Calls for German bishop’s resignation over antisemitism accusations
A former German Lutheran bishop recently appointed to combat antisemitism for the state of Schleswig-Holstein is scrambling to retain his job after an exclusive JNS report brought to light his antisemitic sermons attacking Jews and Israel. David Ermes, the head of communications for the northern state’s education ministry, sent JNS...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say
Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Cleveland Jewish News
Candace Owens on Ye: ‘Please stop asking me to comment’
Candace Owens slammed critics of her continued friendship with Ye, despite the rapper’s continued history of antisemitic statements and actions. “I don’t agree with every single thing that is being said and that is being done by my friends,” Owens said on her Daily Wire podcast Monday. “I just don’t. But because they are my friends, I try to deal with matters privately.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Rep. Lee Zeldin among newly elected board members of Republican Jewish Coalition
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), one of only two Jewish Republicans serving in Congress, headlines the list of newly elected board members of the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC). Zeldin, who recently lost a closer-than-expected gubernatorial race in Democrat-heavy New York, joins other new RJC board members, including the former mayor...
Comments / 0