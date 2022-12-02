I personally think Pennsylvania is a great state. We have all the seasons, fantastic sports teams, great food and so much more to offer. However, one Pennsylvania city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Leaving” from Redfin.com. In the report, they state, “The share of Redfin.com users looking to move to a different metro area is near its record high as high rates and prices up the appeal of affordable places. Coastal Florida is especially popular, even after getting pummeled by Hurricane Ian.” They add, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter. That’s up from roughly 18% in 2019, before the pandemic ushered in the remote-work era that gave many Americans more flexibility to relocate.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO