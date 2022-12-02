Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania is Losing Residents, and Here’s Where They’re Moving
I personally think Pennsylvania is a great state. We have all the seasons, fantastic sports teams, great food and so much more to offer. However, one Pennsylvania city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Leaving” from Redfin.com. In the report, they state, “The share of Redfin.com users looking to move to a different metro area is near its record high as high rates and prices up the appeal of affordable places. Coastal Florida is especially popular, even after getting pummeled by Hurricane Ian.” They add, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter. That’s up from roughly 18% in 2019, before the pandemic ushered in the remote-work era that gave many Americans more flexibility to relocate.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA
Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Six area hospitals surveyed in ‘Best Maternity Hospitals’ list. How each fared.
Six hospitals in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area participated in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, but only a few earned high marks. Two area hospitals — both part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network — received a “High Performing” mark from...
anash.org
New Mashgiach Joins Poconos Vocational Yeshiva
Yeshivas Chayolei Beis Dovid in the Poconos, PA, has announced that Rabbi Yaakov Picha has joined the staff and will serve as the new mashgiach. Yeshivas Chayolei Beis Dovid in the Poconos, PA, has announced that Rabbi Yaakov Picha has joined the staff and will serve as the new mashgiach.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Allentown, PA
Situated in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Allentown is a beautiful city with a lot to offer. No matter your interests, this city has an array of attractions that will surely please everyone in the family, from sports fans to history buffs and kids!. There are captivating galleries and monuments you must...
Pennsylvania sanitation worker hit by sign dies almost 3 months later
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a sanitation worker has died almost three months after he was struck in the head by a street sign during an accident in eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into the standing street sign in Pottsville […]
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Former Army Under Secretary, Bristol Native Appointed to New Position by Governor-Elect Shapiro
A Bucks County native and former Under Secretary of the Army has been selected to a new position in the Pennsylvania government. Patrick J. Murphy, the former United States Under Secretary of the Army and a Bristol native, was recently named Chairman of Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Law Enforcement, Emergency Preparedness, & Community Safety Policy team.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA
The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
NBC Philadelphia
Beloved Cougar Siblings Moving Out of Norristown Zoo, Heading West
A pair of big cat siblings will be leaving the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a new home in the Midwest, the zoo announced Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, beloved cougar siblings Russet and Yukon will be moving into a large enclosure the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri while major construction projects begin at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Comments / 1