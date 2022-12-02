Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Hochul's State of the State speech will focus on housing and fighting illegal guns
In less than a month, Kathy Hochul will give her first State of the State address as a governor elected by the voters, and she’s already given some hints about what she will make a priority. Hochul gave a State of the State speech in January 2022 while she...
wamc.org
Sarah Copeland Hanzas prepares for move from legislature to Vermont Secretary of State
Last month, Democratic Vermont State Representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas was elected secretary of state after defeating perennial Republican candidate H. Brooke Paige. She will replace retiring Secretary of State Jim Condos. From Orange County, Copeland Hanzas was first elected to the legislature in 2004, and recently oversaw the secretary of state’s office as chair of the government operations committee. As she prepares to be sworn in to the new role in the new year, she spoke with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley:
wamc.org
New SUNY Chancellor John King was New York's state education commissioner
New York’s former state education commissioner, John King, is now the chancellor of the State University of New York system after the SUNY Board of Trustees voted him in on Monday morning. The choice comes after a nationwide search. King, who was raised in Brooklyn, left New York state’s...
wamc.org
Glick says John King brings New York knowledge to SUNY Chancellor role
Former New York State Education Commissioner and U.S. Education Secretary John King will replace interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley, who stepped into the role following Jim Malatras’ resignation a year ago. At a special meeting of the SUNY Board of Trustees Monday, King was appointed to lead the system beginning January 17th. For analysis, we’re spoke with state Assemblymember Deborah Glick, a Manhattan Democrat who chairs the Higher Education Committee.
wamc.org
Key interests have long history with new SUNY Chancellor John King
The incoming SUNY Chancellor is no stranger to educational interests in New York. The New York State University Board of Trustees on Monday appointed John King as the next chancellor of the SUNY system. King is a former State Education Commissioner and U.S. Secretary of Education under President Obama. He...
wamc.org
Birding 12/6/22
Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird. Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the...
Comments / 0