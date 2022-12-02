ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wamc.org

Sarah Copeland Hanzas prepares for move from legislature to Vermont Secretary of State

Last month, Democratic Vermont State Representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas was elected secretary of state after defeating perennial Republican candidate H. Brooke Paige. She will replace retiring Secretary of State Jim Condos. From Orange County, Copeland Hanzas was first elected to the legislature in 2004, and recently oversaw the secretary of state’s office as chair of the government operations committee. As she prepares to be sworn in to the new role in the new year, she spoke with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley:
Glick says John King brings New York knowledge to SUNY Chancellor role

Former New York State Education Commissioner and U.S. Education Secretary John King will replace interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley, who stepped into the role following Jim Malatras’ resignation a year ago. At a special meeting of the SUNY Board of Trustees Monday, King was appointed to lead the system beginning January 17th. For analysis, we’re spoke with state Assemblymember Deborah Glick, a Manhattan Democrat who chairs the Higher Education Committee.
Key interests have long history with new SUNY Chancellor John King

The incoming SUNY Chancellor is no stranger to educational interests in New York. The New York State University Board of Trustees on Monday appointed John King as the next chancellor of the SUNY system. King is a former State Education Commissioner and U.S. Secretary of Education under President Obama. He...
Birding 12/6/22

Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird. Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the...

