‘There is no space’: Bustling town hall protests relocation of humanities departments, student programs

UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
Yahoo Sports
Should Confederate imagery be part of a Christmas parade? Knoxville organizers think so
Every year at the Christmas parade in downtown Knoxville, there's one float that chills the holiday cheer: the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The group calls itself a heritage organization that honors the men who fought for the South during the Civil War. But to countless others – including Black Americans and those with knowledge of East Tennessee's deep support for the Union during the war − the group is viewed as supporting white supremacy and distorting our nation's history.
WBIR
'I feel very proud' | Maryville High students step outside the classroom to learn money management skills
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Learning how to handle finances is an essential life skill but it's not always taught in schools. That's why a teacher in Maryville stepped outside the classroom to teach her special education students the foundations of living on their own. Morgan Diggs and her students created...
wvlt.tv
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors. The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible. Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will...
Knoxville ranks No. 2 in highest flu activity
Knoxville is currently ranked in the top 10 for markets with the highest flu activity with Tennessee accounting for 4 out of 10 this week, according to the Walgreens Flu Index.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
etxview.com
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson give Knoxville Symphony Orchestra a jolly boost this holiday
The oldest continually performing symphony orchestra in the southeast has received a jolly boost from Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
tnjn.com
UT Fined Nearly $17K by TDEC for Improper Hazardous Waste Storage
The University of Tennessee was fined $16,751.40 by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for violations related to on-campus hazardous waste storage in August. In June 2021, TDEC along with EPA personnel, conducted a routine Compliance Evaluation Inspection in five of UT’s hazardous waste facilities, and found violations in...
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sent employees to work at his home on company time and pressured another employee to lie about an ethics investigation, according to court documents filed by former Parks and Recreation Director Paul White. County officials responded to the allegations, calling White...
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
atozsports.com
Vols assistant no longer a candidate for one open job, but he could still leave for another program
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is a name that was picking up some steam this week in the Cincinnati Bearcats’ search to replace Luke Fickell. Football Scoop’s John Brice indicated this weekend, however, that Golesh is no longer in the mix at Cincinnati. But that doesn’t mean...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Running Back Announces Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
Tennessee running back Len’Neth Whitehead announced plans to enter the transfer portal Friday night. “I want to say thank you to everyone involved for giving me the opportunity to be a Tennessee Vol,” Whitehead said in a statement. “I am truly blessed beyond measure. I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.”
thecamdenchronicle.com
Quite the achievement
Let the critics moan and howl about the state of Tennessee football. Let them toot their horns and bang the drums, looking for every crack in the facade to take to task. Last week, you heard them all and loudly. When South Carolina blew out the Vols unexpectedly, there were some hardcore Vol fans ready two write off the whole season as a failure.
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
TDOT planning to increase electric vehicle registration fee
Currently, electric vehicle owners pay nearly three times less than gas owners. The gas tax equates to roughly $300 a year while the yearly fee for electric vehicles is $100.
