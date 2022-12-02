A man charged with an antisemitic attack flipped off a judge and then mooned the court during a hearing Tuesday. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was accused of shouting antisemitic and racist threats outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, including that Jews were “going to pay.” On Monday, Chokr reportedly continued to make anti-Jewish comments via video at a hearing before the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Township. A day later, Chokr continued to act up during a hearing at Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas on a separate charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer in 2020. While on mute, Chokr allegedly flashed his middle finger before turning around and pulling his pants down to the camera. “He has removed his pants to show the court his backside," Judge Thomas said before cutting off his video feed, adding “he seems to be mentally ill.” “I don't know why anyone would think that is appropriate for them to pull their pants down and show the court their behind,” Thomas said.Read it at Detroit Free Press

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO