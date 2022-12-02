Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
St. Pete man attacks child while saying racial slur
A St. Pete man was arrested Monday after attacking a child on a public bus while calling them a racial slur, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Clearwater Woman Wanted For Setting House On Fire, Killing Cats, Arrested At St. Petersburg Motel
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police detectives arrested Devon Childers today at a motel in St. Petersburg with the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Childers is being booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of first-degree arson and two counts of cruelty
‘Predator’ gave Clearwater teen deadly amount of fentanyl before dumping her body, sheriff says
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old Clearwater girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail over a year ago, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.
Pinellas sheriff: Suspect charged with murder 1 year after Countryside High freshman died of drug overdose
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Investigators in Pinellas County announced a first-degree murder indictment in the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail just over a year ago. On the morning of Nov. 19, 2021, construction workers discovered the body of a teenage girl on...
Tampa man charged with DUI manslaughter in woman’s death
A Tampa man has been charged in a deadly crash that happened Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Judge sentences Sarasota doctor accused of being involved in Insys 'sham' to 3 and a half years in prison
TAMPA, Fla. — A judge sentenced a local doctor to three and a half years in federal prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty in May 2022. Dr. Steven Chun from Sarasota was accused of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks in connection with prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray.
Florida 10-time convicted felon headed back to prison
FLORIDA – A Florida 10-time convicted felon has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge...
Florida Woman Charged In DUI Manslaughter Of Clearwater Motorcyclist
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19 early Sunday morning that killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred when a westbound Toyota Prius, driven by Hannah Ray, 28, of Clearwater, turned in front
Former Polk County deputy arrested for stealing from Walmart 9 times, PCSO says
A Polk County detention deputy ended up on the other side of the jail bars after he was caught allegedly stealing from a Mulberry Walmart, according to a release.
Manatee commissioner charged with DUI after crashing into tree wants body camera video tossed
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse wants body camera footage with statements he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI crash to be tossed in his upcoming court case. The request to suppress his statements, which also includes footage from a body camera worn by the...
Man shot by his own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop, deputies say
An armed suspect was accidentally shot by his own as he was being arrested by Hillsborough County deputies Saturday night, according to a release.
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
St. Petersburg man raped woman at gunpoint after offering her a lift, police say
St. Petersburg police have arrested a man who they say committed a series of violent crimes in recent weeks, including raping a woman after he offered her a ride home from a gas station. Cortiz Flowers, 23, is facing more than a dozen charges, including sexual battery, robbery, carjacking, kidnapping...
St. Pete Police aims to cut down on crashes with new campaign
The St. Petersburg Police Department is increasing its police presence this month. The department is aiming to cut down on crashes and slow down speeders.
Home Depot worker, 83, dies weeks after being shoved by alleged shoplifter, police say
An elderly Home Depot employee died on Thursday from injuries he sustained in October when a theft suspect shoved him while allegedly stealing three pressure washers. Security video released by the Hillsborough Police Department shows the moment the victim allegedly encountered the suspect.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
Man arrested for slapping police officers horse, says he ‘didn’t know he wasn’t allowed hit the horse’
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after Saint Petersburg police officers said they witnessed him slap one of their police horses on the behind.
ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR FLORIDA WOMAN IN COOPER COUNTY FOR MULTIPLE FELONIES
An arrest warrant was issued for a Brandon, Florida woman for multiple felonies in Cooper County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Vanessa Lerma allegedly broke the front window of a vehicle and stole two purses on October 8, 2022. Two victim’s credit cards were...
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Protestors gather outside weapons trial of retired Tampa Green Beret accused of trespassing during Jan. 6 riot
Oath Keeper member Jeremy Brown, a retired Green Beret who was once featured on an Army Special Forces recruitment poster, went on trial in Tampa federal court Monday on weapons charges connected to a January 6 related search warrant.
