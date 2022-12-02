ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida 10-time convicted felon headed back to prison

FLORIDA – A Florida 10-time convicted felon has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge...
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
