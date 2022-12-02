Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Asia stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs
Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% even as Beijing announced it was drastically scaling back its “zero-COVID” policies, shifting away from trying to isolate every single case. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 2.5% to 18,949.24 and...
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
Juul Labs has agreed to settle more than 5,000 lawsuits filed against it in Northern California, the embattled e-cigarette maker said Tuesday night, as the company has been accused of marketing its products to minors.
Wisconsin GOP congressmen call on Tony Evers to ban TikTok for state purposes
Wisconsin's GOP congressional delegates have called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to halt the use of TikTok for state government purposes, with one Green Bay lawmaker calling the popular social media app "digital fentanyl." The state's six Republican congressional lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher,...
Cartwright to serve fourth term on House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright will serve his fourth consecutive term on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, the congressman announced Tuesday. Cartwright, D-8, Moosic, was elected to the committee for a two-year term, and he will represent Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, according to the announcement. The committee consists of about 30 House members, and it decides Democratic committee assignments and legislative priorities.
Chappell Financial Services- Helping People Repair Their Financial Past, And Prepare For The Future
Latanisha Chappell Chappell Financial Services As Americans prepare for the upcoming tax season, one small business vows to help those most vulnerable in 2023 CRESCENT CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Correcting credit issues is beneficial throughout every season, but many people
