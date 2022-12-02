Read full article on original website
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
Beshear files for second term
FRANKFORT (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear officially filed his paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination for a second term in office on Monday at the Secretary of State’s office in the Capitol. “Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and I remain as dedicated as we were on day one to...
Ricketts says he'll seek Senate appointment
Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Tuesday that he will seek appointment to the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse early next month. Governor-elect Jim Pillen is expected to appoint Ricketts shortly after Sasse's resignation to become president of the University of Florida becomes effective Jan. 8. Pillen will have been sworn in as governor three days earlier.
Gov. Greg Abbott to nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state. Thee announcement comes one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year. Nelson, R-Flower Mound, is a longtime state senator who...
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms
(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls.
Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference
(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
Harney County judge temporarily blocks Oregon firearms measure
A Harney County judge Tuesday, Dec. 6 issued a temporary restraining order that halts a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The order, by Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio, came in response to a lawsuit filed last week by Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, and a related organization, the Gun Owners Foundation along with Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen, two Harney County firearms owners. The lawsuit seeks to block Measure 114, which will ban the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law enforcement-certified instructor.
Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol
(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy sues edible cannabinoids companies
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a collection of Moorhead-based manufacturers and retailers of edible cannabinoids. The board filed a civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji and Wonky Confections. The board said in...
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination in budget speech
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem kept her campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries during her budget address on Tuesday. The governor said $310 million in ongoing revenue is predicted for fiscal year 2024 and another $216 million in one-time revenue will also be available. That leaves the state with plenty of money to cut the grocery sales tax, which would help families, Noem said.
Dunleavy: Arctic warming puts Alaska in a great position for growth
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially began his second term today after promising to keep the state looking to the future during his inauguration ceremony. The governor said the state was in a great position due to the warming of the Arctic. "This is going to put...
Novi man sentenced for $423,435 unemployment fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – A Novi man was sentenced for trying to defraud Michigan and federal taxpayers of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, was sentenced to 57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood also ordered Mason to pay...
Drop in Nebraska's wild turkey population prompts $1.8 million study
OMAHA -- Give him a minute and veteran outdoorsman Chris Pokorny will happily tell you why turkey hunting is special. It’s uniquely engaging because it requires the hunter to interact with individual birds. To lure a turkey into range, the hunter must call back and forth with the bird. (Male turkeys gobble when seeking a mate.) And, unlike wintertime deer hunting, it’s usually done in the spring, a great time to be outdoors.
Louisiana gets $113M from US Treasury for small business investment programs
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is set to receive up to $113 million in U.S. Treasury funds for loan and venture capital initiatives as part of a $1.5 billion federal allocation for small business investment programs. Louisiana Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the state’s application for the money had...
GEMA/HS names new training and exercise manager
ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has named Melissa Slocumb as the Training and Exercise Manager. She previously served as a Training & Development Specialist with GEMA/HS for six years. GEMA/HS’s Training and Exercise department provides training to local and state partners to prepare counties...
Missouri track and field announces 15-meet slate for 2023 season
Missouri track and field announced its schedule for the 2023 season Monday. The Tigers are scheduled to compete in 15 events across their indoor and outdoor seasons between January and May. Indoor competition will begin Jan. 14 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa. A week after that, the...
River Valley hosts Pennsylvania Labor and Industry secretary at STEAM Academy
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier toured River Valley School District’s STEAM Academy on Tuesday during a roundtable event with a number of local leaders. Berrier joined River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell as well as various other industry experts to discuss creating a workforce development education...
Governor Orders Flags be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Wednesday, December 7 in Honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Wednesday, December 7th, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, to commemorate the patriots who were wounded and who perished on December 7, 1941. The flag should...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
