ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Springfield narrows police chief search to two candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The next Springfield police chief will be a woman. The City of Springfield said Tuesday that it has narrowed the search to two candidates, from the original 32 applicants when the job was posted in September. Current Chief Lee Graf announced in September he would retired...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Man found bound, severely beaten in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 54-year-old man was discovered bound and severely beaten in a home Sunday evening, according to Dayton Police. Officers were dispatched at about 5:37 p.m. to the 600 block of Almond Avenue on a suspicious circumstances call. Dayton 24/7 Now obtained the 911 call of the incident through a public records request. A 911 caller said he came home from work, and found his friend tied up in the house.
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati State to open a location at Miami University's Middletown campus

Cincinnati State and Miami University on Monday announced they will join forces at Miami's regional campus in Butler County. The partnership will allow students at Cincinnati State to study at the university's Middletown campus and encourage them to pursue four-year degrees through the university. The campus will become a co-location...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights

This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police search for missing Westwood woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking the public for information regarding a missing Westwood woman. Police say Myrna Burl has been gone from her apartment since Dec. 4. According to a news release from Cincinnati police's District 3, Burl was last seen on Dec. 3 and has not been heard from since then.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school

CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

$33M project at Dayton VA Medical site making headway

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A long-standing project to bring a national attraction to Dayton is finally seeing traction. The project is anticipated to create over 100 new jobs and increase tourism in the West Dayton area. The Dayton VA Medical Center has long since been designated as the...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
ERLANGER, KY
dayton247now.com

Blood from burglary found at home in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police are investigating a reported burglary at a home Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at about 1:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the burglary. During an investigation, officers found blood at the scene, indicating...
TROTWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Firefighters respond to fire at Urbana home

URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments responded to a working fire at a home in Urbana on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene at the 700 block of South Main Street just after 11 a.m., according to Urbana Fire Dispatch. No injuries have been reported. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7...
URBANA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy