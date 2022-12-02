Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Springfield narrows police chief search to two candidates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The next Springfield police chief will be a woman. The City of Springfield said Tuesday that it has narrowed the search to two candidates, from the original 32 applicants when the job was posted in September. Current Chief Lee Graf announced in September he would retired...
dayton247now.com
Man found bound, severely beaten in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 54-year-old man was discovered bound and severely beaten in a home Sunday evening, according to Dayton Police. Officers were dispatched at about 5:37 p.m. to the 600 block of Almond Avenue on a suspicious circumstances call. Dayton 24/7 Now obtained the 911 call of the incident through a public records request. A 911 caller said he came home from work, and found his friend tied up in the house.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati State to open a location at Miami University's Middletown campus
Cincinnati State and Miami University on Monday announced they will join forces at Miami's regional campus in Butler County. The partnership will allow students at Cincinnati State to study at the university's Middletown campus and encourage them to pursue four-year degrees through the university. The campus will become a co-location...
WLWT 5
This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights
This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
WKRC
1 person sent to hospital after Hebron firefighters pull SUV out of Ohio River
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Boone County deputies are investigating after an SUV was pulled out of the Ohio River Monday night. It happened near River Road, close to Dry Creek, around 11 p.m. Police confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. Authorities have not said exactly what happened.
Funk Music Hall of Fame reopening in Trotwood’s Salem Mall
It's been nearly four years since the Funk Center closed its doors, but now, their permanent home will be in Trotwood’s Salem Mall, making Trotwood the Capital of Funk Music.
Man crashes car into tree, exits vehicle on foot before getting hit and killed on I-75
CINCINNATI — One man is dead following an early Monday morning crash on I-75 in the West End neighborhood in Cincinnati, according to our news partners at WCPO. At approximately 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to Winchell Avenue at the I-75 Northbound split to investigate a fatal injury traffic crash, WCPO reported.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for missing Westwood woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking the public for information regarding a missing Westwood woman. Police say Myrna Burl has been gone from her apartment since Dec. 4. According to a news release from Cincinnati police's District 3, Burl was last seen on Dec. 3 and has not been heard from since then.
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
WLWT 5
Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school
CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
dayton247now.com
$33M project at Dayton VA Medical site making headway
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A long-standing project to bring a national attraction to Dayton is finally seeing traction. The project is anticipated to create over 100 new jobs and increase tourism in the West Dayton area. The Dayton VA Medical Center has long since been designated as the...
Fox 19
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
dayton247now.com
Blood from burglary found at home in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police are investigating a reported burglary at a home Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at about 1:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the burglary. During an investigation, officers found blood at the scene, indicating...
Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
Dayton school closes after no running water in the building
DAYTON — A Dayton school is closed Monday, December 5th, due to a lack of water in the building. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown will not be open today because of a lack of running water in the building.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
dayton247now.com
Firefighters respond to fire at Urbana home
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments responded to a working fire at a home in Urbana on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene at the 700 block of South Main Street just after 11 a.m., according to Urbana Fire Dispatch. No injuries have been reported. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7...
Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism
"Nobody could explain why there couldn't be an exception to their policy," Kelly said.
