HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It will be a cold start to the day for our Sunday. The best chance for some sun will be during the morning hours, with more clouds for the afternoon. Around 50° is what you can expect for today’s temperature. Sunday night, cloudy with showers late. Low to mid 40s. Monday and Tuesday, rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Monday, high temps in the 50s. Tuesday, high temps well into the 60s. The highest rainfall totals for both days combined will be for locations closest to the Alabama/Tennessee state line. It’s possible the area will get 1-3″ of rain.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO