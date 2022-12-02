Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Tuesday brings all day drizzle, Wednesday brings heavy downpours
Drizzle and periods of showers will stay with us throughout the day on Tuesday. Temperatures are about 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year and they will only continue to climb throughout the week. Tuesday high temperature will be near 70. Many of us will wake up...
WAAY-TV
Rain continues with a midweek warming trend ahead
Our damp and dreary weather continues through the overnight period. There is a warm front slowly moving north into the Tennessee Valley. It is expected to stall out and keep rain in the forecast for the first half of the week. Tuesday's low temperature, around 60 degrees, will occur at...
Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama
More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: A Few Showers This Afternoon and Tonight, Rain on Monday with Some Thunder, Flooding Threat North
The sky across North and Central Alabama has been a mixed bag on this Sunday morning and early afternoon. Low clouds and fog were slow to burn off across eastern and southern portions of the state where the drier air had a harder time filtering in behind the cold front. It was as thick a pea soup across lots of the area last night and early this morning.
WAFF
A cold start and a cool afternoon with increasing clouds
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It will be a cold start to the day for our Sunday. The best chance for some sun will be during the morning hours, with more clouds for the afternoon. Around 50° is what you can expect for today’s temperature. Sunday night, cloudy with showers late. Low to mid 40s. Monday and Tuesday, rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Monday, high temps in the 50s. Tuesday, high temps well into the 60s. The highest rainfall totals for both days combined will be for locations closest to the Alabama/Tennessee state line. It’s possible the area will get 1-3″ of rain.
WAAY-TV
Heavy rainfall potential early week, then huge warming trend
Heavy rainfall is poised to move over northern Alabama and southern Tennessee Monday and Monday evening. A stationary front will dissipate to our south as warm front reestablishes itself across Tennessee and Kentucky to our north. The focus of the rain will be near this front. That means our best chance for rain will come early in the week.
WAAY-TV
Future atmospheric scientists learn about weather at Riverton Elementary
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Tuesday afternoon at Riverton Elementary School with first graders and third graders. Third-grade students learned about the many types of weather phenomena, including hurricanes, tornadoes, storm surge, tsunamis, blizzards, rainbows, dust storms and snowflakes. The students asked insightful questions and were very attentive listeners!
wbrc.com
Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward. According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
ACES: Pest proof your home to keep critters away this winter
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Winter can bring a seemingly sudden invasion of indoor pests when the weather turns cold. Dealing with these critters can be challenging, however they can be stopped at the door with the right preparation. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System entomologist has tips to mitigate winter’s seasonal pests. Pests in the home When winter weather arrives, some pests hibernate while others look for warm, protected spaces with plenty of food and water to survive for several months. According to Alabama Extension Entomologist Xing Ping Hu, the most common places are under rocks and fallen logs, in woodpiles, tree holes,...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County man among those elected to Alabama Commodity Committee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Elections were held during the Alabama Farmers Federation 101st annual meeting. Leo Allen of Choctaw County, Louie Overstreet of Clarke County, Bob Plaster of Elmore County and Bart Snyder of Pike County were elected to the State Wildlife Committee Dec. 4. State commodity committee members help...
Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama
Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
wbrc.com
Eissmann Automotive announces expansion at Pell City facility, investing $3.4M in expansion
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 5, the St. Clair County Economic Development Council announced a $3.4 million expansion at Eissmann Automotive, creating 79 new jobs. The following information is from Eissmann Automotive:. German automotive supplier Eissmann Automotive, N.A. has announced an expansion to its Pell City facility. The...
