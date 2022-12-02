Read full article on original website
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
We are cordially inviting you to join us for "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast," brought to you by All American Dodge Midland and Roberto's Backhoe. "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast" will be Saturday, December 10th, at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa. This event will feature the Grinch, Santa Claus, breakfast, and photo opportunities.
Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
