4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
thesmokesignal.org
San Jose Water Lantern Festival: A night among the lights
From October 24-25, One World’s fifth annual Water Lantern Festival was held at Almaden Lake Park in San Jose. The event, inspired by the traditional Chinese custom, featured food trucks, booths, and activities such as guided meditation to keep participants engaged while decorating lanterns. As the sun began to set, attendees trickled down to the shore and released their lanterns adorned with messages and illustrations celebrating the local community. “It’s a sense of unity to see everyone come together from different backgrounds,” Water Lantern Festival Volunteer Douglas Bangura said.
The country’s best ice rink is in the Bay Area but not at Union Square, according to Yelp
A total of three Bay Area ice rinks ranked among 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
KTVU FOX 2
After nearly 40 years, Sam's Downtown Feed is closing its doors
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sam’s Downtown Feed has been a staple in the community for nearly four decades. The agriculture and pet product store will close its doors at the end of this month. This building has been here since 1913, and it still has its original brick walls.
lookout.co
What’s a service fee? The story behind the new charge on your restaurant bill
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As the friendly barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee inside the bustling Abbott Square Market in downtown Santa Cruz hands me my chai, I notice a new line item on my receipt — a 3% surcharge labeled “health contribution.” The fee, which comes out to 14 cents on my $4.75 bill, now helps cover health insurance for Cat & Cloud’s full-time employees.
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
amateurtraveler.com
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returns after two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returned Saturday after two years of being canceled because of COVID-19. Small and large boats took to the harbor with lots of music and joy. Crowds came out even despite the rain. “It's disappointing that it's raining, but we...
San Francisco business burns in massive fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
'Cold and fabulous': Advocates plunge into the Bay to help save SF's crumbling Aquatic Park Pier
Dozens of brave advocates plunged into the frigid Bay waters Saturday to save a crumbling San Francisco landmark that was recently closed to the public.
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hollister, CA
Hollister is the county seat of San Benito and is one of the largest cities in the Monterey Bay Area, California. Despite its large size, the place hasn't lost its small-town feel. When you visit, you'll see intimate places showcasing the city's incredible culture and vibrant community. Their cuisine reflects...
sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
Housing prices drop across the Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
Photo byPhoto by Klara Kulikova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these pizza places, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
marinmagazine.com
11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in The Bay Area
It’s the time of the year for holiday cheer: watch the Nutcracker, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy an afternoon tea with your teddy. Here’s the info on all that and more:. 11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF. Lifetime memories don’t...
3.7 earthquake strikes near San Jose
ALUM ROCK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The United States Geological Survey said a 3.7 earthquake shook 11 miles away from San Jose at 3:13 p.m. on Monday. The epicenter is believed to be 13 kilometers southeast of Alum Rock. The depth is reported to be 6.9 kilometers. This is a developing story. The post 3.7 earthquake strikes near San Jose appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Man Moving to Portland Makes Pit Stop in Oakland, Gets All His Belongings Stolen
A trip from San Diego to Portland is turning into a nightmare for a man looking to start a new life. He was driving a U-Haul truck, with everything he owned when he parked in Oakland to rest up at a friend’s house and he woke up to find everything gone.
