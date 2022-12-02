Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Alexander & Baldwin, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Tectonic Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Tectonic Financial (TECTP), Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.76 -0.44% 19.72% 2022-12-02...
JOYY, LyondellBasell, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – JOYY (YY), LyondellBasell (LYB), Associated Banc (ASB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 JOYY (YY) 30.46 1.84% 7.8% 2022-12-01 01:42:15. 2 LyondellBasell (LYB) 83.48 -1.67% 5.77% 2022-12-05 15:59:59. 3 Associated Banc (ASB) 23.99...
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund , Brighthouse Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ), Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) 5.55 -0.54% 8.43% 2022-11-21 23:49:16. 2 Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP) 25.10...
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, 360 Finance, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), 360 Finance (QFIN), First Capital (FCAP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) 3.84 0.52% 10.47% 2022-11-25 15:15:07. 2 360 Finance (QFIN) 15.34 3.16%...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Primoris Services Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), MasTec (MTZ), Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
Nike And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), Black Hills Corporation (BKH), Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise...
Hostess Brands And Verb Technology Company On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Hostess Brands, Titan Medical, and Steel Connect. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Hostess Brands...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Geo Group Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 34.63% in 21 sessions from $8.49 to $11.43 at 19:48 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.04% to $15,767.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
Niu Technologies Stock 14.09% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 14.09% to $5.02 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2% to $11,014.89, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,453.46. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.62% up from its 52-week low and 7.61% down from its 52-week high.
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,499.62. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.23% up from its 52-week low and 10.97% down from its 52-week high.
Akamai Technologies Already 5% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Akamai Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 5% down. Akamai Technologies’s last close was $93.79, 23.9% below its 52-week high of $123.25. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Akamai Technologies (AKAM) dropping 1.48% to $93.79. NASDAQ slid...
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
GBP/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.149% up from its 52-week low and 4.939% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
