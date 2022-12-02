House prices fell by 2.3% in November, marking the biggest monthly drop since 2008, according to an index.The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 4.7%, from 8.2% in October, Halifax said.The average UK house price in November was £285,579.Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “The monthly drop of 2.3% is the largest seen since October 2008 and the third consecutive fall.“While a market slowdown was expected given the known economic headwinds – and following such extensive house price inflation over the last few years (19% growth since March 2020) – this month’s fall reflects the worst of...

49 MINUTES AGO