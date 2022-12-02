ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

World Cup Career Scoring Leaders

WTOP

World Cup Glance

Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m. Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. England vs. France, 2 p.m. SEMIFINAL. Tuesday, Dec. 13. W57 (World) ()...
WTOP

What’s next for Japan after exit on penalties at World Cup?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In Japan’s fourth appearance in the round of 16 at the World Cup, the team was knocked out for the fourth time. The Japanese lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. The Croats won the shootout 3-1. Japan also reached the round of 16 in 2002, 2010 and four years ago in Russia.
WTOP

Hopman Cup tennis event to return in 2023 in Nice, France

LONDON (AP) — The Hopman Cup tennis competition that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France. The International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the matches will be held on July 19-23. The Nice Lawn Tennis Club...
WTOP

Djokovic to start 2023 in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open crown a year after having his visa revoked on the eve of his title defense. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by...
WTOP

Portugal 6, Switzerland 1

Portugal 2 4 — 6 First Half_1, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 17th minute; 2, Portugal, Pepe, (Fernandes), 33rd. Second Half_3, Portugal, Ramos, (Dalot), 51st; 4, Portugal, Guerreiro, (Ramos), 55th; 5, Switzerland, Akanji, 58th; 6, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 67th; 7, Portugal, Leao, (Guerreiro), 90th+2. Goalies_Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn,...
The Independent

House prices record biggest monthly fall since 2008 in November

House prices fell by 2.3% in November, marking the biggest monthly drop since 2008, according to an index.The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 4.7%, from 8.2% in October, Halifax said.The average UK house price in November was £285,579.Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “The monthly drop of 2.3% is the largest seen since October 2008 and the third consecutive fall.“While a market slowdown was expected given the known economic headwinds – and following such extensive house price inflation over the last few years (19% growth since March 2020) – this month’s fall reflects the worst of...
Deadline

How Asian Streamer Viu Is Fighting Off Global Competition With Youth Focus, Hot Content Trends: K-drama, Boys’ Love & Rising Thai Wave

EXCLUSIVE: Pan-regional streaming service Viu, owned by Hong Kong telco and media group PCCW, has been one of the biggest local success stories in Southeast Asia, holding its own against the entrance of global giants including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The streamer is number one in terms of monthly active users (MAUs) across Southeast Asia, according to data from Media Partners Asia (MPA), and number three in paid subscribers behind Disney+ and Netflix. In the first half of 2022, Viu’s MAUs grew by 23% to 60.7 million, while paid subscribers increased by 31% to 9.1 million.  Viu’s ‘freemium’ business model...
WTOP

Spain 0, Morocco 0

Penalty kicks — Morocco, Abdelhamid Sabiri, G; Hakim Ziyech, G; Badr Benoun, NG; Achraf Hakimi, G. Spain, Pablo Sarabia, NG; Carlos Soler, NG; Sergio Busquets, NG. Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir. Yellow Cards_Laporte, Spain, 76th; Saiss, Morocco, 90th. Referee_Fernando Rapallini. Assistant...

