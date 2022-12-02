Read full article on original website
Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation, Aging and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting challenges faced by older drivers. An event was held in partnership with AARP at The Manor at Oakridge in Harrisburg during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which is observed December 5-9. “Mobility is essential...
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
Luzerne County Council to vote on removal of election board member on Tuesday
Luzerne County Council will vote on a resolution to remove a member of the county board of elections on Tuesday. The proposed resolution was added to Tuesday’s voting session agenda late Monday afternoon. The name of the election board member is not listed in the proposed resolution, but multiple...
Some tree farms selling out, closing for season early
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Christmas trees are the in-demand item this time of year, with many people flocking to tree farms to find the perfect one, but earlier than ever, some farms are saying, 'Sorry, sold out.'. Beck's Tree Farm, which opened to Christmas tree shoppers on Black Friday,...
2 killed in violent crash near outlets in Poconos
Cloudy with rain at times, especially in the afternoon and evening. Cloudy and mild with showers likely. Mostly cloudy and mild with a few passing showers.
