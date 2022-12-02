ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation, Aging and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting challenges faced by older drivers. An event was held in partnership with AARP at The Manor at Oakridge in Harrisburg during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which is observed December 5-9. “Mobility is essential...
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online

Some tree farms selling out, closing for season early

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Christmas trees are the in-demand item this time of year, with many people flocking to tree farms to find the perfect one, but earlier than ever, some farms are saying, 'Sorry, sold out.'. Beck's Tree Farm, which opened to Christmas tree shoppers on Black Friday,...

