Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker: The key battle that could decide England v France
Kyle Walker’s battle with Kylian Mbappe will be crucial as England look to bring down much-fancied France in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.Matty Cash, Mbappe’s last-16 opponent with Poland, and former England full-back Gary Neville are among those tipping the pacy Manchester City full-back as the ideal man to shackle Mbappe.Here, the PA news agency looks at the tournament statistics to assess the match-up.Everything runs through MbappeThat France will look to work Mbappe into space in dangerous positions is not exactly news, but his 28.7 times per 90 minutes receiving the ball between the midfield and defensive lines is...
Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries
Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and 155 people have been hurt
Spain 0, Morocco 0
Penalty kicks — Morocco, Abdelhamid Sabiri, G; Hakim Ziyech, G; Badr Benoun, NG; Achraf Hakimi, G. Spain, Pablo Sarabia, NG; Carlos Soler, NG; Sergio Busquets, NG. Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir. Yellow Cards_Laporte, Spain, 76th; Saiss, Morocco, 90th. Referee_Fernando Rapallini. Assistant...
Djokovic to start 2023 in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open crown a year after having his visa revoked on the eve of his title defense. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by...
25 arrested on suspicion of plotting an armed right-wing coup in Germany
German police raid sites connected to the so-called Reich Citizens movement, some of whose members have called for the overthrow of the government.
