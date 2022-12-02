Read full article on original website
Spain 0, Morocco 0
Penalty kicks — Morocco, Abdelhamid Sabiri, G; Hakim Ziyech, G; Badr Benoun, NG; Achraf Hakimi, G. Spain, Pablo Sarabia, NG; Carlos Soler, NG; Sergio Busquets, NG. Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir. Yellow Cards_Laporte, Spain, 76th; Saiss, Morocco, 90th. Referee_Fernando Rapallini. Assistant...
Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting lineup for Portugal in the round of 16 of the World Cup against Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting lineup for Portugal in the round of 16 of the World Cup against Switzerland. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Little known before World Cup, Ramos goals lift Portugal
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — In his first start for Portugal’s national team, Gonçalo Ramos showed that he has the goods — and the goals — to stand in for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 21-year-old forward scored a hat trick Tuesday after surprisingly being called on to start against Switzerland in place of Ronaldo, the men’s record holder for most international goals. Portugal won the match 6-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time.
Portugal 6, Switzerland 1
Portugal 2 4 — 6 First Half_1, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 17th minute; 2, Portugal, Pepe, (Fernandes), 33rd. Second Half_3, Portugal, Ramos, (Dalot), 51st; 4, Portugal, Guerreiro, (Ramos), 55th; 5, Switzerland, Akanji, 58th; 6, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 67th; 7, Portugal, Leao, (Guerreiro), 90th+2. Goalies_Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn,...
