ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Weekly Briefs: Accused 'my guns are bigger' judge resigns; Texas district attorney resigns, takes the Fifth

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Raleigh

U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on a major NC elections case

All eyes are once again on North Carolina Tuesday, as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in one of the highest profile cases of its term: Moore v. Harper. Driving the news: That's Moore as in North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore, who, along with other leaders of the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly, argues that state legislatures — and only state legislatures — are in charge of federal elections. Why it matters: The impact of the justices' ruling later this summer may be felt far beyond North Carolina as early as in the 2024 election cycle. If the 6-3 conservative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy