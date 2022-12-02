ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise Giving Meghan & Harry The ‘Cold Shoulder,' Sides With Pals William & Kate: Sources

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
MEGA

Tom Cruise has cozied up to Britain’s royal family for years — and the Top Gun superstar has no plans of shooting down his hard-won relationship with the palace by befriending the outcast Duke and Duchess of Sussex, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. Now, an insider claimed Harry and Meghan ’s TV tell-all, nonstop press appearances, and attacks on the monarchy have rubbed the actor the wrong way.

MEGA

“He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies,” said an insider.

According to a source, when the Sussexes first fled the U.K. to put down roots in California, Tom was excited about the possibility of working with Meghan, but since he’s grown chummy with William and Kate — who were named the Prince and Princess of Wales upon Queen Elizabeth’s death in September — any chance of him casting the former Suits star is “off the table!”

A source said the star’s loyalty was on full display in May when he escorted the future king and queen to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London — with Harry and Meghan nowhere in sight!

Kate and William, who are both 40, seemed to love the attention from Tom, 60, and even arranged for him to meet Queen Elizabeth in the last weeks of her list, sources revealed.

MEGA

“Meghan and Harry seem seriously envious that they’ve lost out on this Hollywood friendship, but he’s just the latest in a long line of power players who’ve given them the cold shoulder!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Meghan and Harry were accused of releasing the trailer for their highly anticipated new Netflix show to overshadow William and Kate’s trip to the U.S.

Critics accused Meghan and Harry as having played part in a “coordinated campaign” with the timing of the trailer. Another insider told Page Six that they believe the Sussexes were trying to “disrupt and clash” with William and Kate’s big visit.

Barb Lowery
4d ago

I seriously CAN NOT STAND FOR TOM CRUISE ANYMORE. he is into scientology to much. it is effectively screwing with his brain

Whoever
1d ago

If I would be Tom, I would never work with Meghan because whenever she gets upset, she will talk bad about you and that’s even worse since you are a high profile person. Meghan is clearly a narcissistic which means she won’t be loyal to anyone(except her children). What Meghan wants is what Meghans receives. I don’t picture Tom praising Meghan to make her happy.

Apryl Nelson
2d ago

don't think that means alot. The more you hear about him the less you want to hear about him

Related
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce

Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
RadarOnline

Kirstie Alley’s Sad Last Days Revealed After Actress Loses Secret Cancer Fight

Kirstie Alley was a shell of her former self in the final years before she died at the age of 71, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed the former Cheers star’s behavior had gotten “goofier” with Alley picking fights and bickering about everything from world events to who ate the last cupcake. “She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined,” said a source. The actress became more of a reclusive, sources spilled. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who...
People

Prince William Shocks Crowd in Boston When He Gives Shoutout to a Superfan Mom

"My first thought was that I have to share this with my mom," local resident Alex Cross, 30, tells PEOPLE of her impromptu exchange with the royal Prince William is bringing his Earthshot energy to the streets of Boston! While William and Kate Middleton greeted fans outside Roca, a nonprofit in nearby Chelsea, William had a lively chat with some of the well-wishers who lined the streets to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales. "We brought a bit of rain with us yesterday, it's a bit nicer today!" he told one woman...
RadarOnline

‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer

Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
RadarOnline

