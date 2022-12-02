Tom Cruise Giving Meghan & Harry The ‘Cold Shoulder,' Sides With Pals William & Kate: Sources

MEGA

Tom Cruise has cozied up to Britain’s royal family for years — and the Top Gun superstar has no plans of shooting down his hard-won relationship with the palace by befriending the outcast Duke and Duchess of Sussex, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. Now, an insider claimed Harry and Meghan ’s TV tell-all, nonstop press appearances, and attacks on the monarchy have rubbed the actor the wrong way.

“He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies,” said an insider.

According to a source, when the Sussexes first fled the U.K. to put down roots in California, Tom was excited about the possibility of working with Meghan, but since he’s grown chummy with William and Kate — who were named the Prince and Princess of Wales upon Queen Elizabeth’s death in September — any chance of him casting the former Suits star is “off the table!”

A source said the star’s loyalty was on full display in May when he escorted the future king and queen to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London — with Harry and Meghan nowhere in sight!

Kate and William, who are both 40, seemed to love the attention from Tom, 60, and even arranged for him to meet Queen Elizabeth in the last weeks of her list, sources revealed.

“Meghan and Harry seem seriously envious that they’ve lost out on this Hollywood friendship, but he’s just the latest in a long line of power players who’ve given them the cold shoulder!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Meghan and Harry were accused of releasing the trailer for their highly anticipated new Netflix show to overshadow William and Kate’s trip to the U.S.

Critics accused Meghan and Harry as having played part in a “coordinated campaign” with the timing of the trailer. Another insider told Page Six that they believe the Sussexes were trying to “disrupt and clash” with William and Kate’s big visit.