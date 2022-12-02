ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Hialeah activist protests over dead flamingo in Miami Springs

HIALEAH, Fla. – Milly Herrera has been fighting for years to “save” the Hialeah Park Race Track, a national historic landmark since 1979. This week, she warned that a dead flamingo that turned up on Monday in Miami Springs could be a sign of the failure to protect “one of nature’s most beautiful creatures.”
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: December 4, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Tantralis, new Brwoard County Mayor Lamar Fisher, LGBTQ advocate Orlando Gonzales and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. The full episode can be seen at the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier reopens

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier reopened on Sunday morning after the force of Tropical Storm Nicole damaged it on Nov. 10. Priscilla Cygielnik, an engineer for the city of Deerfield Beach, said there is still a lot of work to be done to restore the 976-foot-long pier at 200 NE 21 Ave.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Maria Elvira Salazar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar of Miami easily won re-election last month, beating Democrat Annette Taddeo. Salazar is conservative and Cuban-American, but doesn’t always fit stereotypical ideas of what that means. She’s a former television news anchor and reporter who’s at home in front of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Dean Trantalis

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been almost a month since Election Day and people in the City of Fort Lauderdale still have no representation. The problem involves a high-stakes tug of war, political and legal, between the city commission candidate elected by voters and opposition to seating him by current Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and another commissioner.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Firefighters respond to massive junkyard fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah. Firefighters responded to Rastro Coco’s Auto Parts at 5171 E. 10 Ct. Manny Roman, who lives across from that yard, told Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez that he was worried...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’ve got a crisis of some kind, whether it’s a health emergency, auto accident or a bad fall, you call 911. Broward County’s serious failures in call response involve unanswered emergency calls. According to county commissioned report, 12 percent of 911...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in Miramar shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting in Miramar that left one man dead Sunday evening. Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues said officers received a ShotSpotter alert near the 4000 block of South State Road 7 just before 7:30 p.m. As they investigated, Rues said they learned that...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach missing for over a week

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy missing from Deerfield Beach. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, Anthony Robinson was last seen at around 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28th, near the 360 block of Southwest 11th Street.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old girl from Lauderdale Lakes missing for a week

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 11 a.m. Nov. 28 near the 3700 block of Northwest 21st Street. BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning in Miami Gardens. The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue, just north of 207th Street. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as one of the vehicles was rolled...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

