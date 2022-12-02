DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier reopened on Sunday morning after the force of Tropical Storm Nicole damaged it on Nov. 10. Priscilla Cygielnik, an engineer for the city of Deerfield Beach, said there is still a lot of work to be done to restore the 976-foot-long pier at 200 NE 21 Ave.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO