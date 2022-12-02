Read full article on original website
Hialeah activist protests over dead flamingo in Miami Springs
HIALEAH, Fla. – Milly Herrera has been fighting for years to “save” the Hialeah Park Race Track, a national historic landmark since 1979. This week, she warned that a dead flamingo that turned up on Monday in Miami Springs could be a sign of the failure to protect “one of nature’s most beautiful creatures.”
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: December 4, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Tantralis, new Brwoard County Mayor Lamar Fisher, LGBTQ advocate Orlando Gonzales and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. The full episode can be seen at the...
Brawl among teens at Pompano Beach trampoline park caught on camera
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A scuffle at a South Florida trampoline park sent one child to the hospital, and some parents want one mother to be held accountable for her alleged role. Video of the incident shows kids getting punched and stomped. What started as a game at the...
Victim of brutal Miami Beach hammer attack grateful to be alive
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach man brutally beaten by a wanted murder suspect is recovering in the hospital, but he has a long road to recovery. That man, 56-year-old Rizvi Sallay spoke to Local 10 News from his hospital bed. “I got hit by a stranger and...
Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier reopens
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier reopened on Sunday morning after the force of Tropical Storm Nicole damaged it on Nov. 10. Priscilla Cygielnik, an engineer for the city of Deerfield Beach, said there is still a lot of work to be done to restore the 976-foot-long pier at 200 NE 21 Ave.
This Week in South Florida: Maria Elvira Salazar
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar of Miami easily won re-election last month, beating Democrat Annette Taddeo. Salazar is conservative and Cuban-American, but doesn’t always fit stereotypical ideas of what that means. She’s a former television news anchor and reporter who’s at home in front of...
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
This Week in South Florida: Dean Trantalis
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been almost a month since Election Day and people in the City of Fort Lauderdale still have no representation. The problem involves a high-stakes tug of war, political and legal, between the city commission candidate elected by voters and opposition to seating him by current Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and another commissioner.
2 hurt, lanes closed after crane hits bucket truck on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A crane struck a bucket truck on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning, injuring two workers and shutting down the southbound lanes of the highway. The collapse happened between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, close to the Broward Boulevard offramp. Officials closed the highway...
Firefighters respond to massive junkyard fire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah. Firefighters responded to Rastro Coco’s Auto Parts at 5171 E. 10 Ct. Manny Roman, who lives across from that yard, told Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez that he was worried...
Traffic alert: Crash causes delays on Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has been causing delays on the Palmetto Expressway’s northbound lanes on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County. The crash was right at the Dolphin Expressway and it was blocking several lanes west of the Miami International Airport. The closure started shortly after 5:30 a.m....
This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’ve got a crisis of some kind, whether it’s a health emergency, auto accident or a bad fall, you call 911. Broward County’s serious failures in call response involve unanswered emergency calls. According to county commissioned report, 12 percent of 911...
Man killed in Miramar shooting
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting in Miramar that left one man dead Sunday evening. Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues said officers received a ShotSpotter alert near the 4000 block of South State Road 7 just before 7:30 p.m. As they investigated, Rues said they learned that...
Bags of chicken left to thaw overnight in sink at restaurant with rodent, roach issues
Below is a list of places that had rodent, roach and fly issues inside their establishments last week, according to state records. Only Blessing Restaurant in Miami was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Local 10 News has asked the department why Junkando Taste Bahamian...
BSO: 15-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach missing for over a week
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy missing from Deerfield Beach. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, Anthony Robinson was last seen at around 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28th, near the 360 block of Southwest 11th Street.
BSO: 15-year-old girl from Lauderdale Lakes missing for a week
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 11 a.m. Nov. 28 near the 3700 block of Northwest 21st Street. BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman...
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning in Miami Gardens. The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue, just north of 207th Street. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as one of the vehicles was rolled...
After controversy, Fort Lauderdale commissioners, including ex-auditor, take seats
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly one month after being elected to the Fort Lauderdale City Commission and after much controversy, three new commissioners took their seats Tuesday. Dr. Warren Sturman will now represent District 4, while Pamela Beasley-Pittman will represent District 3. But, most prominently, facing considerable pushback from...
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
Man, captured last month in Miami Beach, charged with killing 4 at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts of...
