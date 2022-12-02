One is injured in a structure fire. The Coffeyville Fire Department received the call of a structure fire on Cherokee between 3rd and 4th Street at around 1:20pm. Smoke was seen coming out of the front and back of the residence and crews battled the blaze from the inside and the outside. South Coffeyville and Dearing Fire Departments responded to assist and firefighters had the fire under control by around 1:45pm. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO