Fed Ex Driver Pulls Victim Out of Burning Home
One is injured in a structure fire. The Coffeyville Fire Department received the call of a structure fire on Cherokee between 3rd and 4th Street at around 1:20pm. Smoke was seen coming out of the front and back of the residence and crews battled the blaze from the inside and the outside. South Coffeyville and Dearing Fire Departments responded to assist and firefighters had the fire under control by around 1:45pm. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
David Clarke Bumgarner, D.C.
David Clarke Bumgarner, D.C., passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2022, at Ascension St. John, Jane Phillips Medical Center, Bartlesville, OK. He was 68. David was born in Tulsa, OK, on November 6, 1954, to Benton Clarke Bumgarner and Joan Dorsey Bumgarner. Theirs was a home filled with love, with younger three sisters who he alternately adored, loved, and annoyed.
House Fire on North Park Boulevard in Coffeyville
A house on N Park Boulevard caught fire this morning in Coffeyville. The Coffeyville Fire Department, with the help of the Dearing and South Coffeyville Fire Departments, were able to control the flames around 9:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in smoke when responders arrived, and at least seven emergency...
County Emergency Response Unit And Others Train Caney Valley USD 436 Faculty
Caney Valley USD 436 gave students an extended weekend as a training class on active shooters was provided to the teachers and staff. Caney Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff, Coffeyville PD, and Montgomery County Emergency Preparedness teamed up yesterday in a proactive move to train the Caney Valley faculty on what to do if the unthinkable happens. The county emergency response unit was on hand to advise and answer questions as well.
One perishes in head-on collision on southeastern Kan. highway
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166.
Sedan's Christmas in the Hollow Packed With Events
Don’t miss Sedan’s Christmas in the Hollow as it will have something for everyone and it won’t break the bank to attend. This Saturday come see for yourself the beautiful light display that rivals that of much larger cities and stay for the soup dinner from 5 to 7 pm in the School Cafeteria by free-will donation.
Former teacher victim of Thanksgiving Day fire
Authorities say the victim of a Thanksgiving morning fire in Commerce was a former school teacher.
Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
Bartlesville city officials confirm two internal investigations into a Bartlesville police officer.
Roy K Nace
Roy K Nace, 83 years old, of Coffeyville, Kansas went home to see his Lord on December 2, 2022. He was born to Gladys and Clarence Nace on September 13, 1939, in Wellington, Colorado. He graduated from Wellington High School in 1957 where he was an integral member of the...
Verna G. Hackleman
Verna G. Hackleman, 90, of Coffeyville, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home following a long illness. She was born May 10, 1932, in Oklahoma City, OK to John and Hattie Jones of Chelsea, OK. They moved to Coffeyville when she was young and she graduated from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville.
Local Food Pantries Hit Hard
A slow economy and rising prices have hit local food pantries hard. Prices at the supermarket have increased by 8.5% to 18% in the past year. That, combined with other factors such as scarcity of some food products has made things tough for pantries that try to keep people fed. The Director of Genesis Food Pantry Linda Follet says that they are seeing more people than ever in need of help with groceries.
Doris Ann (DePriest) Johnston
Doris Ann (DePriest) Johnston, 56, of Caney, KS, passed away on December 2, 2022 to go to her forever home in Heaven. She was born in Independence, Kansas to Marilyn and Charles DePriest. She was raised in Caney, Kansas, graduating from Caney Valley High School in 1984. She went on to graduate from Independence Community College, before completing her Bachelor’s degree at Pittsburg State University in 1988. Throughout her college years, she was happily involved in various activities, including her favorite, ICC Cheerleading, where she made several life-long friends.
Chanute PD Pulls Over Bicyclist Results In Pot Distribution Bust
A Wellington man is arrested in Chanute after being pulled over on his bicycle. Late Sunday night, officers with the Chanute Police Department stopped a bicycle in the 300 block of W. Cherry St. Officers cited 25-year-old Donavon Knoffloch for riding a bicycle not equipped with a lamp when in...
Town of Sperry mourns loss of police captain
SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry Mayor Debra Burch said on Facebook, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the passing of our part-time Captain Scott Henderson.”. Burch announced Henderson’s death Friday morning, and she said the Sperry Police Department remembers Henderson for his “smile, laugh and positive views on the future.”
Kansas man killed in rollover crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
Alleged Homicide Occurs Across County Lines With Multiple Jurisdictions Involved
A Petrolia, Kansas man is arrested for first-degree murder in Chanute. KBI agents, along with the Allen County Kansas Sheriff's Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening in Chanute, Kansas. At around 4:50 p.m., 43-year-old Casey M. Dye of Petrolia, Kansas, arrived at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies.
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
Fog This Morning for Southeast KS, Northeast OK
Visibility in Coffeyville is less than half a mile this morning due to fog. Parts of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma will see fog continue this morning with visibility less than a mile in some spots. The fog is expected to lift towards midday. The National Weather Service reminds you to use caution when driving and use your low beams while in fog.
