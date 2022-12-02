Read full article on original website
Your Town Wausau: The history of Sylvan Hill
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 50 years families and kids have been having fun at Sylvan Hill in Wausau, but it took some time before Sylvan Hill became what we know it as today. Sylvan Hill began in 1964 when the parks department acquired 46 acres of land. In...
Habitat for Humanity collecting holiday lights for recycling program
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for humanity has seen a surge in holiday light donations in the last week. They take both broken and working lights to keep them out of the landfill. The Holiday Lights Recycling Program collects about two tons of Christmas lights each year. “Everything in this...
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
Angel Tree program needs your help; deadline is Dec. 16
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is less than three weeks away and a program to help brighten the holidays for Marathon County children needs your help. The Salvation Army of Wausau Angel Tree program distributes gifts from donors to children that may normally not receive a present on Christmas. The child’s age and a wishlist item are then placed on Christmas trees at area businesses. Volunteers purchase a gift a return it to the business where it is then passed on to the child.
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case pleads not guilty
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids man who prosecutors say killed his neighbor as he slept has pleaded not guilty. Don Maier was charged in September with the 1985 murder. Maier, 60, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court where he entered the plea. A...
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children. The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com.
Merrill Fire Department continues investigation into apartment fire
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is continuing its investigation into its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building at 1210 E. 8th St. for a report of a couch that was on fire. The multi-family dwelling had smoke and fire coming from an upper apartment which caused heavy damage to the unit. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely. A cat was also located in an adjacent apartment and was reunited with its owner, however, one cat is reported missing.
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10. The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
Your Town Wausau: The Grand Theater’s iconic past and exciting future
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s one of downtown Wausau’s more iconic buildings and the history of the Grand Theatre is just as impressive. The property has had numerous renovations, but since 1900 there has been an arts venue at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Street. The original arts center was the Grand Opera House. It existed for 25 years. That’s when the Wausau Theatre Company made a plan to create a more impressive space.
New environmental learning center coming to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A simple idea sketched out on a napkin 10 years ago is becoming reality for future generations as a new environmental learning center is coming to the Wausau School Forest. School leaders broke ground Monday afternoon on the new learning center in the spot where the...
Investigation continues into police shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting by a Shawano Police officer. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in these investigations. “The involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met...
2022 Win Brockmeyer Award nominees announced
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Foundation of north central Wisconsin have announced the four nominees of the 2022 Win Brockmeyer Award. D.C. Everest’s Cole Stevens, Wausau West’s Caleb Tuley, Newman’s Conner Krach and Wausau East’s Elijah Parker-Coleman are this year’s nominees. Each nominee will...
Hello, My Name Is: Mia and Maddy Ott
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Ever since 3rd grade where they began playing in youth programs, and having their family’s strong influence, twin sisters Mia and Maddy Ott have never looked back with their love for basketball. A love that they have shared side-by-side. “You always have someone to get...
