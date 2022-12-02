ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters head to the polls for Georgia's runoff election

The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
Art, landscape, and wildlife: a visit to Martha’s Vineyard on The Point

A live broadcast of The Point, from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. We talk with Executive Director of the Museum Heather Seger about current exhibits and items in their collection. Then Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, Chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head/Aquinnah joins us to discuss her work on the local...

