12/2 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: VINCE MCMAHON APOLOGIZES TO CM PUNK, CHIKARA JOSHIMANIA, MVP EXITS WWE, NWA TITLE DEFENDED IN JAPAN FOR FIRST TIME IN A DOZEN YEARS AND MORE

BY THE NUMBERS 666
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 60 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
WWE RAW REPORT: WHO GETS THE CHANCE TO POTENTIALLY FACE BIANCA?, A US TITLE MATCH, A NUMBER ONE CONTENDER MATCH NEXT WEEK, POKER SET BACK DECADES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We see footage from earlier in the day when the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn arrived at the building. Byron ambushed them to ask about the tag title match. Matt Riddle scoots past them and Jey says he is going to...
IRON SURVIVOR WILD CARD MATCHES, X-PAC & PROFITS ON THE BUMP, U.S. TITLE HEADLINING LIVE EVENTS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's edition of Raw, WWE has a busy broadcast and live schedule this week, including the latest NXT PPV. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast NXT on the USA Network, featuring the last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday, Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner, Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will perform their version of " A Christmas Story" and Tony D'Angelo returning to the ring.
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE DOWN IN RETURN TO FRIDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT
The 12/2 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 360,000 overnight viewers, down last week's 411,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.08, down from last week's 0.11. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating. 08/18/21 Debut Episode 740,000 0.30. 08/20/21 The First Dance, CM Punk...
EARLY RAW NOTES
The Usos, Sami Zayn and Soio Sikoa are at Raw. There will be a Triple Threat match to determine the top contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship tonight. Bayley will be in that bout. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
BRAY WYATT, STEEL CAGE MATCH ADDED TO WWE HOLIDAY TOUR LATER THIS MONTH
Columbus, OH - 12/26:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Also Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, Baron Corbin, Elias, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley. Atlanta, GA - 12/27:. *Bray Wyatt appearing. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins -...
MJF AND WWE, WHAT IF BROCK LESNAR WAS CM PUNK, WOULD I WATCH AEW IF I DIDN’T HAVE TO AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Can you explain what exactly AEW is doing with the whole Jade Cargill/Bow Wow situation? Is he trying to romance her or is this gonna lead to a match of some kind with Kiera Horgan in Bow Wow's corner only to turn on him and the entire thing was a set up. The most bizarre thing to happen in recent memory. I don't know if you would agree but the whole thing has a WCW 2000 Master P vibe to it.
MUSTAFA ALI TALKS, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new line of longsleeve men's shirts featuring designs with Randy Savage, Undertaker, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Randy Orton and Ultimate Warrior. There is also a new line of fleece throw blankets with designs for Brock Lesnar, Randy Savage, Steve Austin, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Mustafa...
COMPLETE GCW ONE AFTERNOON ONLY COVERAGE
GCW “One Afternoon Only” Live Coverage - Jeffersonville, Indiana at The ArenA. - GCW World Heavyweight Champion Nick Gage makes his way to the ring to start the show, Gage pays respect to 2 Tuff Tony. Gage says he will try to keep things family friendly tonight, Emil Jay then does the family friendly version of his Nick Gage introduction. Gage says that nobody likes or respects Tony Deppen, Gage warns Deppen to watch his back tonight.
12/3 WWE IN ROCHESTER, NY RESULTS
I attended the WWE show here in Rochester, NY. Here are the results:. *Elias & Matt Riddle defeated Imperium' Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser. *Emma defeated Xia Li. I am pretty sure this was Emma's first live event since returning to WWE. *Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows defeated Judgment Day's...
12/5 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: TNA ANNOUNCES THEY WILL IGNITE A NEW MONDAY NIGHT WAR, AJ STYLES DEPARTS TNA
On this day in history in .... 1977 - Bill Dundee & Norvell Austin defeat Dennis Condrey & Phil Hickerson in Memphis, Tennessee to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Title. On the same show, Jerry Lawler defeats Jimmy Valiant for the AWA Southern Heavyweight Title, starting his third of an eventual 33 runs with the belt.
THE FINAL RAW BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 39 WILL BE HELD IN...
The final episode of Monday Night Raw before Wrestlemania 39 will be in Phoenix, Arizona at The Footprint Center on Monday 3/27/23. Tickets will go on sale officially on 12/9. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
12/4 NJPW SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS FROM YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN
12/4/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League from Yamaguchi, Japan:. 1 - Oskar Leube and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita and Yuto Nakashima. Oiwa taps out Fujita to a single-leg Boston crab. 2 - Master Wato, YOSHI-HASHI, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Gedo and Taiji Ishimori.
WWE CAMPUS RUSH TOUR FINISHES UP 2022 DATES THIS WEEK AND MORE
The WWE Campus Rush tour, seeking to recruit athletes for their NIL and WWE NXT programs will fisnish its 2022 dates this week tomorrow 12/6 at the University of Kansas and Wednesday 12/7 at Penn State University. Lacey Evans, who returned to Smackdown with a vignette this past Friday, was...
FORMER NWA WORLD CHAMPION & ALL-TIME GREAT BARRY WINDHAM SUFFERS HEART ATTACK, CURRENTLY IN ICU
Former NWA World Champion and all-time great Barry Windham suffered a heart attack over the weekend while traveling through the Atlanta airport and is currently hospitalized in Intensive Care. Windham's niece Mika Rotunda has launched a GoFund Me Campaign to assist Windham:. With deep sadness I regret to inform that...
FIRST FOUR NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WRESTLECON 2023
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *Henry and Phineas Godwin. For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed...
UPDATED RAW LINEUP
*Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley. *Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Matt Riddle and Elias. *JBL Invitational Poker Game. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
GOOD NEWS FOR FOX ON DIRECTV AND MORE WWE NEWS
Deadline reported that Fox and Direct TV agreed to a multi-year carriage renewal, avoiding a potential blackout. Brawling Brutes will always deliver banger after banger: The SmackDown LowDown, Dec. 3, 2022. Dempsey will prove Walker doesn't belong in NXT: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 3, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA Powerrr has Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. David Powers and Eddie Vero vs Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage and Damage, with Aron Stevens) Carnage and Damage are masked, and it’s heavily implied that they are Rodney Mack and Marshe Rockett as the announcers say they look like them, but Stevens says they are new wrestlers as is his gimmick.
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday. *Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. *Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. *WWE NXT Tag Team...
