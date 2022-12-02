Read full article on original website
Timpson Man Victim of Shooting in Rusk County
December 6, 2022 - A Timpson man was the victim of a gunshot wound and was found in a vehicle in Nacogdoches and later died at a hospital. Authorities have a suspect in custody and have charged David Lawrence Davis, II, 33, of Garrison with the murder of David Nathan Lewis, Jr., 43, of Timpson in Rusk County.
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas
A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
Joaquin VFD Activity Report; Annual Awards Given
December 4, 2022 - The week of November 27th through December 3rd was a jam-packed one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate call-outs and the annual JVFD Christmas Banquet. Here's a summary of the week's events. Starting off with Monday morning, there was a call regarding a...
12 Cadets Graduate from Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy
A job in law enforcement is tough. So, it would stand to reason that the training and education to someday wear a badge would be rigorous. That is always the case with the Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy. On Thursday, December 1, officials recognized Class 112’s successes, as Class members...
Sit with Santa, Meet the Grinch on the Downtown Square! (Pd Adv)
December 5, 2022 - Town and Country Real Estate has teamed up with Primp Salon and are hosting cookies with Santa along with Cocoa with the Grinch on Saturday, December 17th from 4pm until 6pm on the downtown Center square!. Come and sit with Santa and meet the Grinch all...
David “Little Man” Nathan Lewis, Jr.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas. David “Little Man” Lewis, Jr. given to us on October 26, 1979. He filled our hearts with love and joy. Then he chose to share that love...
Curtis Ray Hooper
Curtis Ray Hooper (Bo), 67 of Tenaha, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Nacogdoches Medical Center in Nacogdoches, Texas. Funeral service is 1pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Community Chapel in Center, Texas with Pastor Frankie Cooper officiating. He is survived by:. Sister, Catherine Polley of Center. Dear friend,...
Denning Rural Water System Boil Water Notice
December 6, 2022 - Due to a loss of pressure at the Plant, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Denning Rural Water System PWS # 2030004 to notify ALL customers to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
Donny Parker
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Watson & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Shelbyville. Born November 26, 1952, in Mineral Wells, Texas, Donny is the son of late L.L....
Johnny H. Harvey
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Watson and Sons Chapel with Bro. Gordon Vaughn and Bro. Michael McArthur officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery in Huxley.
Jane Elizabeth McAllister Smith Smith Fields Phelps
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Lower Chireno Cemetery in Nacogdoches County. Jane was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on November 22, 1952 to William McAllister (Mack) Smith and...
Museum Open House for "Toys and Trains" Exhibit
December 5, 2022 - Please join the volunteers at the Shelby County Museum for an open house to celebrate the new exhibit "Toys and Trains.” The open house will be Thursday, December 8, 2022 starting at 1pm. A special "Thank You" to all who have shared their toys and...
Murray Receives Teacher of Year Award from VFW Post 8904
December 5, 2022 - VFW Post 8904 and the Auxiliary visited Center Elementary School on Friday, December 2, 2022 to present third grade teacher Alisha Murray with her Teacher of the Year Award. She was selected after being nominated by Vice Principal Elizabeth Bennett. It was kept a surprise until...
Center Garden Club Visits Blue Star Memorial on Veteran's Day
December 6, 2022 - On November 9th, Center Garden Club met at its Blue Star Memorial to hear a Veteran’s Day message from veteran Don Richey and to hold a laying of the wreath ceremony there. Pictured below are members Janette Wittmann, Carolyn Bounds, Robbie Kerr, Shirley Richey, veteran...
Timpson Bear Tickets, Fan Bus for Class 2A D-1 State Semi-finals
Tickets are $10/each & can be purchased online or at the gate. Tickets: https://cfisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/1613?es=or4lcaiigbvn5hepvi8ohv3hc8&single=0. Stadium Rules: https://www.berrycenter.net/_files/ugd/7a3e54_cbd6d66802344f49a28d045e9bb408ab.pdf. Clear Bag Policy: https://www.berrycenter.net/policies. Fan Bus Information. Details regarding the Charter Fan Bus. Seats are still available to purchase. $50/seat. All payments must be turned in by Wednesday 3-3:30!. The fan bus is...
Tomlin Insurance Celebrate New Ownership with Ribbon Cutting Event
December 7, 2022 - Tomlin Insurance recently celebrated new ownership with a new owner ribbon cutting event hosted by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Stephanie Elswick, Ambassador President, introduced new owners Mallory and Matt Snider. "We are so happy to start this new adventure, I would call it...
