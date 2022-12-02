ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

INDOT asking public for thoughts on future of U.S. 30 corridor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with local planning groups to discuss the future of U.S 30. INDOT isn’t making any immediate changes, but Monday night marked the beginning of a study to look into this major Northeast Indiana road. Organizers say this...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Kilgore steps down as Central Noble head coach

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hayden Kilgore has stepped down after three seasons as the head coach of the Central Noble football team. Kilgore went 14-17 during his tenure as head coach. He went 2-8 this past fall, and his best season came in 2021, when his Cougars finished 8-3 after starting 6-0.
NOBLE, IN
Hawaii activates National Guard as Mauna Loa's unpredictable lava flow creeps within 2 miles of critical highway

The relentless eruption of the world's largest active volcano has prompted Hawaii's National Guard to step in as residents and tourists flock to see it. For 10 days, Mauna Loa has been shooting jets of lava toward the sky and down the massive mountain. While officials say there's still no immediate risk to communities on Hawaii's Big Island, lava has now crept closer to Daniel K. Inouye highway -- the main highway connecting the eastern and western halves of the Big Island.
HAWAII STATE

