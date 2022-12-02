ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sevendaysvt

Brandt Wins Burlington Council Election, Giving Dems an Edge

Democrat Maea Brandt won a special election in Burlington's East District on Tuesday, giving her party an advantage on the city council. Brandt defeated Progressive Dina John, 606 to 421, according to unofficial results. Independent Jake Schumann got 60 votes. “It's not easy running for political office for the first...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Burlington City Council advances redistricting proposal

After debating the issue for most of the year, the council approved a map that lays out the configuration of the city’s wards. Voters would need to sign off on the plan on Town Meeting Day for it to take effect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington City Council advances redistricting proposal.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington City Councilors weigh homeless policy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington City Councilors are looking to adopt a new policy surrounding homeless encampments. The policy encourages non-involvement by police at these sites, unless they’re considered unsafe. It was brought to councilors by the Police Chief Shawn Burke and City Attorney Colin McNeil. The goal of the policy is to create a consistent and progressive approach to removing encampments when necessary.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits

“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0572-5 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On November 17, 2022, Waterloo Real Estate Group, LLC, Attn: Robert Beaver, P.O. Box 1374, Merrimack, NH 03054 and Pizzagalli Properties, LLC, Attn: Robert Bouchard, 462 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C0572-5 for a project generally described as stormwater improvements relating to General Permit 3-9050 at an existing development. The project is located at 800 Hinesburg Road in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0572-5).
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06543 In re Estate of CATHERINE BACKES

To the creditors of: CATHERINE BACKES , late of South Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy