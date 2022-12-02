Read full article on original website
Brandt Wins Burlington Council Election, Giving Dems an Edge
Democrat Maea Brandt won a special election in Burlington's East District on Tuesday, giving her party an advantage on the city council. Brandt defeated Progressive Dina John, 606 to 421, according to unofficial results. Independent Jake Schumann got 60 votes. “It's not easy running for political office for the first...
Recounts affirm election winners in Grand Isle-Chittenden and Bennington-1 House races
Rep. Michael Morgan, R-Milton, and Josie Leavitt won in Grand Isle-Chittenden, while Rep. Nelson Brownell won in Bennington-1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm election winners in Grand Isle-Chittenden and Bennington-1 House races.
Burlington City Council advances redistricting proposal
After debating the issue for most of the year, the council approved a map that lays out the configuration of the city’s wards. Voters would need to sign off on the plan on Town Meeting Day for it to take effect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington City Council advances redistricting proposal.
Burlington Prog Perri Freeman Won't Run; Melo Grant Announces Bid
Burlington City Councilor Perri Freeman (P-Central District) will not run for a third term in March, but a well-known candidate — Melo Grant — has announced a bid for the seat. Freeman, whose election in 2019 ushered in a new wave of Progressive politics in the Queen City,...
Demolition of Old Burlington High School Will Start in January
Demolition of the old Burlington High School and the abatement of toxic chemicals in its building materials and soil is slated to begin next month, school district officials said Tuesday. The work is the first step in the district's multi-year plan to build a new, 250,000-square-foot high school and technical...
South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
South Burlington City Councilors weigh homeless policy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington City Councilors are looking to adopt a new policy surrounding homeless encampments. The policy encourages non-involvement by police at these sites, unless they’re considered unsafe. It was brought to councilors by the Police Chief Shawn Burke and City Attorney Colin McNeil. The goal of the policy is to create a consistent and progressive approach to removing encampments when necessary.
On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages
In Vermont, tipped workers’ hourly minimum wage is half that of the standard minimum wage. Legislators who want to raise the tipped wage say the current system makes workers vulnerable to economic instability and workplace harassment. Read the story on VTDigger here: On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages.
City of Burlington Warning & Notice 2022 Special City Meeting
The legal voters of the East District of the City of Burlington, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to come and vote at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, the 6th day of December, 2022. between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in their respective wards, at the voting places hereinafter named...
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits
“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
City of Burlington Notice to Voters For December 6, 2022 East District Special Election
CHECKLIST POSTED at Clerk’s Office by Sunday, November 6, 2022. If your name is not on the checklist, then you must register to vote. You may also check your voter registration status at https://mvp.vermont.gov. SAMPLE BALLOTS will be posted by Saturday, November 26th, 2022. HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE:...
Vermont Foodbank Project Supports Farmers in Producing African Corn and Halal Chicken
A steady stream of people flowed into the first-floor community room in Burlington's O.N.E. Community Center on the afternoon of November 17. Many women wore headscarves and long, colorful skirts; one had a baby tied snugly on her back. Convivial chatter in several languages filled the air. Andrea Solazzo, director...
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0572-5 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111
On November 17, 2022, Waterloo Real Estate Group, LLC, Attn: Robert Beaver, P.O. Box 1374, Merrimack, NH 03054 and Pizzagalli Properties, LLC, Attn: Robert Bouchard, 462 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C0572-5 for a project generally described as stormwater improvements relating to General Permit 3-9050 at an existing development. The project is located at 800 Hinesburg Road in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0572-5).
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06543 In re Estate of CATHERINE BACKES
To the creditors of: CATHERINE BACKES , late of South Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
Murad: Five homicides in one year is ‘historical’
The city's understaffed department is looking to get more officers on the street.
Two Couples to Open Nagueños Filipino American Diner in Essex Junction
Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ left a hole in Essex Junction when the restaurant closed earlier this year. But its former space won't be empty for long. This month, Nagueños Filipino American Diner will open at 34 Park Street, Suite 8 — with plenty of heart and soul.
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
