Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in November
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday chaos may have dispersed, but just because “The Big Daddy” of shopping is over (until next year) doesn’t mean that holiday gift season is over—in fact, the real scramble to buy presents starts right about now. We could all use tips about what the good stuff is, and as our faithful personal shoppers, we’ve got the piping hot lapsang souchong. So, welcome to a special November edition of Backed Hard, the monthly roundup where VICE writers and editors are giving thanks for and throwing tips on all the best stuff we dropped moola on this past month.
The VICE Guide to Gifting Hot Sauce
I chase the spice like I’m in Dune. And I’m not alone—spicy food is basically a love language for people these days. Not only does it make food taste objectively better, but one could argue it’s a form of self exploration: Eating super spicy food lets us know who we really are and what our bodies are truly capable of. Whether you’re sharing a plate of scrambled eggs jazzed up with a couple drops of Tabasco or a bowl of tongue-burning, sweat-inducing ramen, spicy food brings us together.
Vice
Dior delivered a blockbuster at the Pyramids for its Fall 2023 show
If aliens had touched down on the outskirts of Cairo on Saturday night, it wouldn’t have been the most astonishing element of a fashion show that took the phrase “out of this world” somewhat literally. In front of the Giza Pyramids – one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and the only still left standing – Kim Jones presented a Dior Men collection that drew on his obsessions alongside a transfiguration of the house archives to an audience who, by its closing concert (a 45-minute Max Richter performance of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons), had run out of superlatives to describe it all. If destination shows have become a space in which brands flex their weight, this was a knockout.
The Story Of Primal Astrology: How One Man Created an Entire Horoscope
Years ago, I was in some sort of kick-ons situation. A few friends sitting around a table, talking shit, playing cards discarded on the table, the room cloudy with smoke. A friend of mine, Harry, leaned forward and asked me what my primal zodiac sign was. I told him I was a rat. “1996 is the year of the rat, yeah?”.
The Best Cookbooks of 2022, From Wok Manifestos to Dessert Bibles
When it comes to cookbooks, we all have different priorities. Some literarily inclined home cooks want a great story; others want to dive into a regional understanding of a certain type of cuisine; others yet want a cookbook that’s oversized, flashy, and packed with mouthwatering photos. Ultimately, though, we really just want to make some dope food. And for the food-obsessed, there are few gifts more exciting than a cool new cookbook, which is why this year you need to give your loved ones some of the beautiful volumes found below. (And buy a couple for yourself, too, because nothing’s worse than the FOMO that comes with watching your sibling unwrap that new Claire Saffitz dessert book and wishing you’d kept it for yourself.)
Can a Brita Filter Improve Cheap Vodka? A TikTok Investigation
A version of this article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Over the past few months, people have been sharing videos on TikTok where they pour cheap vodka through a filter jug. After tasting it, they look amazed. They say the vodka tastes a hell of a lot better - so much so, the trend has now garnered over 90 million views.
The Best Gifts for Gamers (Aside From Some Fresh Air)
Do you see Takis in the cupboard? Mountain Dew in the fridge? You’ve got a gamer on your hands, chap. We’re not about stereotypes and clichés, but when it comes to gifts, we’ll take all the context clues we can get. Gamers are an interesting breed. Sitting for hours at a time, staring at a glaring screen that is considered the time of their (and our) lives—this is what gamers live for, and as a gamer, I speak from experience. Even watching other people play games can be a meditative activity. Pleasure is, after all, in the eye of the beholder.
