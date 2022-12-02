Coronation Street star reveals Shona Platt’s exit storyline

When Coronation Street star Julia Goulding revealed in the summer that she was pregnant with her second child, it was inevitable that her character, Shona Platt, would be taking a temporary break from the cobbles.

And now, Julia’s co-star Jack P Shepherd, who plays her on-screen husband David, has revealed just how Shona will bid farewell.

As Corrie fans will remember, when Julia first went on maternity leave — when she was pregnant with her now three-year-old son, Franklin — the writers opted for a super-dramatic storyline for Shona’s exit.

The Weatherfield favourite fell into a coma after being shot by Gary Windass’ nemesis Derek Milligan and, when she came round, she had severe memory loss and had to spend time in a rehabilitation centre.

Memory struggle: Shona (Julia Goulding) was shot on Christmas Day 2019 and needed rehab when she awoke from her coma. (Image credit: ITV)

This time, a more low-key departure is on the cards.

Says Jack, “It’s not dramatic, because they had that last time.

“Lily, David’s child, plays football, and she gets picked to go to a football tournament in London; a six week course. It’s connected with James Bailey. He’s gone down to London to teach football.

“So she’s not shot this time, there’s no brain injury. It’s, ‘Okay, bye, I’ll go and look after Lily in London for six weeks.”’

All of which will come as a relief to fans who feared the cafe worker could become cobbles killer Stephen Reid ’s next victim.

Baby visit: Jack P Shepherd who plays David (above) has been to see co-star Julia and her newborn daughter. (Image credit: ITV)

Off-screen, Julia has given birth to baby number two with her husband Ben Silver; a girl named Emmeline Beanie, who arrived on 12th November.

Shona is still currently on-screen, however (complete with Julia’s baby bump), as Coronation Street is filmed several months in advance of its transmission.

Jack adds that he has been to see his co-star and met her newborn daughter, although joked that it was a fleeting visit...

“I went to see her a few days after [the birth],” he told us. “I got the call to say, ‘Come and say hello and then leave’ and I did just that!

“I went for a little bit, as you do. You don’t want to outstay your welcome — cup of tea, hello, goodbye.”

