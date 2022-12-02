ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Coronation Street star reveals Shona Platt’s exit storyline

By Alison Slade
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MWSE_0jVdBXEg00

When Coronation Street star Julia Goulding revealed in the summer that she was pregnant with her second child, it was inevitable that her character, Shona Platt, would be taking a temporary break from the cobbles.

And now, Julia’s co-star Jack P Shepherd, who plays her on-screen husband David, has revealed just how Shona will bid farewell.

As Corrie fans will remember, when Julia first went on maternity leave — when she was pregnant with her now three-year-old son, Franklin — the writers opted for a super-dramatic storyline for Shona’s exit.

The Weatherfield favourite fell into a coma after being shot by Gary Windass’ nemesis Derek Milligan and, when she came round, she had severe memory loss and had to spend time in a rehabilitation centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJJJC_0jVdBXEg00

Memory struggle: Shona (Julia Goulding) was shot on Christmas Day 2019 and needed rehab when she awoke from her coma. (Image credit: ITV)

This time, a more low-key departure is on the cards.

Says Jack, “It’s not dramatic, because they had that last time.

“Lily, David’s child, plays football, and she gets picked to go to a football tournament in London; a six week course. It’s connected with James Bailey. He’s gone down to London to teach football.

“So she’s not shot this time, there’s no brain injury. It’s, ‘Okay, bye, I’ll go and look after Lily in London for six weeks.”’

All of which will come as a relief to fans who feared the cafe worker could become cobbles killer Stephen Reid ’s next victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUGJg_0jVdBXEg00

Baby visit: Jack P Shepherd who plays David (above) has been to see co-star Julia and her newborn daughter. (Image credit: ITV)

Off-screen, Julia has given birth to baby number two with her husband Ben Silver; a girl named Emmeline Beanie, who arrived on 12th November.

Shona is still currently on-screen, however (complete with Julia’s baby bump), as Coronation Street is filmed several months in advance of its transmission.

Jack adds that he has been to see his co-star and met her newborn daughter, although joked that it was a fleeting visit...

“I went to see her a few days after [the birth],” he told us. “I got the call to say, ‘Come and say hello and then leave’ and I did just that!

“I went for a little bit, as you do. You don’t want to outstay your welcome — cup of tea, hello, goodbye.”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub .

Comments / 0

Related
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family

Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right Mentor

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right MentorSoap Hub. Sally Spectra is one of the few people in Genoa City who realizes that she doesn’t, in fact, know everything. Sally is constantly looking for mentors to emulate and learn from. And Y&R spoilers are teasing that she’s finally, after many false starts, found the right one.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo

Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
Soap Hub

Y&R’s Sean Dominic And Brytni Sarpy Screen Their New Film

The actor reveals he portrayed a character who’s different for him. Y&R’s Sean Dominic And Brytni Sarpy Screen Their New FilmSoap Hub. The Young and the Restless stars Sean Dominic and Brytni Sarpy have quite a bit going on in Genoa City these days with their on-screen alter egos, Nate Hastings and Elena Dawson, attempting to work things out with their relationship. This dynamic duo also has something big going on away from daytime too — a new film called The Prince of Detroit directed by Damon Dash.
Parade

'Chicago PD' Actress Shares Smiling Selfie With Co-Star

Marina Squerciati and Tracy Spiridakos are the best of friends!. Squerciati–who portrays officer Kim Burgess in the hit drama Chicago PD–took to Instagram to share a selfie with her co-star Spiridakos, 34, who plays detective Hailey Upton. Although the duo has shared a multi-season run with hundreds of...
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers For November 29: Nick Gives Nate A Reality Check

The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease that a protective dad goes to bat for his daughter, a friend in need receives comfort, an executive gives a new hire a reality check, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s happening next.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter admits viewer fury over Chas affair story

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has admitted to viewer fury over her character Chas Dingle's affair story. Recently, Chas was embroiled in an affair with Al Chapman before he was shot dead in October. Chas was planning to run away with Al but has since decided to focus on her marriage to Paddy.
Bustle

You’ll Most Definitely Recognise Kyle Pryor’s Soap Star Girlfriend

A fresh face is coming to Emmerdale, however soap opera fans will likely recognise him of old. Kyle Pryor is joining the ITV programme as Darren, a gambler who shakes things up in The Woolpack. To many, Pryor is remembered fondly for his portrayal of Dr. Nate Cooper on Home And Away. The Surrey-born actor starred in the Australian series from 2013 to 2017. He went on to portray villain Laurie Shelby on Hollyoaks, joining the Channel 4 cast in 2018, staying there for a year. In fact, it was during his time on the show that he met his significant other. So who is Kyle Pryor’s girlfriend?
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy