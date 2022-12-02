Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash in turmoil!

Stevie Nash is reeling following her brutal attack by a patient's boyfriend in the Casualty episode Leap of Faith (BBC One, 8.20pm, Sunday, December 4 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings) and takes her frustrations out on Paige. Elsewhere, Faith considers going on a date with Iain, and Jan becomes increasingly frustrated by timewasters...

Full spoilers below...

Stevie struggles in the aftermath of her attack...

It's the morning after the day before and medic Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) wakes in distress after being beaten up by a patient’s boyfriend.

But you can't keep a woman like Stevie down, so it's off to work in the ED where she's supposed to be mentoring young doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis).

We say, 'supposed to be', as her lack of people skills, that Dylan recently referred to, are fully on display in the ED as she scolds Paige for ordering an unnecessary CT scan, dismissing the discovery of serious illness as a ‘fluke’.

Paige isn't exactly feeling 'encouraged' from Stevie. (Image credit: BBC)

As Stevie endures flashbacks of the attack but rejects Paige’s efforts to comfort her, an eager Paige then sedates a patient, with near fatal consequences…

After being bullied and belittled by Stevie all day, when Stevie later invites Paige for a drink at the end of their shift, Paige is dumbstruck - it’s Stevie’s fault she made a mistake and tells her she’s failed as a mentor! Will Stevie realise she's only human?

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is distracted from the game of 'Shag, Marry, Push Off a Cliff' at reception as Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) brings in elderly patient Elsie Clegg, after she collapsed at her care home. There's clearly chemistry between Faith and Iain, who invites her for a drink after their shift.

A smitten Iain asks Faith out on a date. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsie has a slow heart rate and Faith suspects she overdosed on the Beta Blockers she takes and decides to contact her care home, which Faith discovers employs lots of agency staff.

Elsie's carer Donna then turns up in the ED, and confesses that she thinks she might have double-dosed Elsie under pressure from being overworked.

Later, however, Faith realises Elsie has been overdosing herself following the death of a close friend. Elsie catches sight of Iain and darkly warns Faith never to swap a friend for a lover. Will Faith cancel her date with Iain to stay with Elsie?

Will Faith let Iain down gently? (Image credit: BBC)

Jan's feeling the strain...

It's been a tough few weeks for paramedic Jan Jenning (Di Botcher), trying to keep it together at work while grieving the loss of a close friend. There's no rest for the wicked, however, as Jan and colleague Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) respond to more 999 calls.

But when it turns out a lot of these call-outs aren't exactly an emergency, Jan becomes increasingly frustrated that timewasters are preventing them from tending to those who really need their help.

Jan struggles with the realities of the job. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Sunday, December 4 2022 at 8.20pmon BBC One and is available on iPlayer after transmission.