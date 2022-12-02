ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash in turmoil!

By Victoria Wilson
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTcmj_0jVdBVTE00

Stevie Nash is reeling following her brutal attack by a patient's boyfriend in the Casualty episode Leap of Faith (BBC One, 8.20pm, Sunday, December 4 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings) and takes her frustrations out on Paige. Elsewhere, Faith considers going on a date with Iain, and Jan becomes increasingly frustrated by timewasters...

Full spoilers below...

Stevie struggles in the aftermath of her attack...

It's the morning after the day before and medic Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) wakes in distress after being beaten up by a patient’s boyfriend.

But you can't keep a woman like Stevie down, so it's off to work in the ED where she's supposed to be mentoring young doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis).

We say, 'supposed to be', as her lack of people skills, that Dylan recently referred to, are fully on display in the ED as she scolds Paige for ordering an unnecessary CT scan, dismissing the discovery of serious illness as a ‘fluke’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKnMK_0jVdBVTE00

Paige isn't exactly feeling 'encouraged' from Stevie. (Image credit: BBC)

As Stevie endures flashbacks of the attack but rejects Paige’s efforts to comfort her, an eager Paige then sedates a patient, with near fatal consequences…

After being bullied and belittled by Stevie all day, when Stevie later invites Paige for a drink at the end of their shift, Paige is dumbstruck - it’s Stevie’s fault she made a mistake and tells her she’s failed as a mentor! Will Stevie realise she's only human?

A lonely patient makes Faith rethink a date with Iain...

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is distracted from the game of 'Shag, Marry, Push Off a Cliff' at reception as Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) brings in elderly patient Elsie Clegg, after she collapsed at her care home. There's clearly chemistry between Faith and Iain, who invites her for a drink after their shift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpY2J_0jVdBVTE00

A smitten Iain asks Faith out on a date. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsie has a slow heart rate and Faith suspects she overdosed on the Beta Blockers she takes and decides to contact her care home, which Faith discovers employs lots of agency staff.

Elsie's carer Donna then turns up in the ED, and confesses that she thinks she might have double-dosed Elsie under pressure from being overworked.

Later, however, Faith realises Elsie has been overdosing herself following the death of a close friend. Elsie catches sight of Iain and darkly warns Faith never to swap a friend for a lover. Will Faith cancel her date with Iain to stay with Elsie?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsITV_0jVdBVTE00

Will Faith let Iain down gently? (Image credit: BBC)

Jan's feeling the strain...

It's been a tough few weeks for paramedic Jan Jenning (Di Botcher), trying to keep it together at work while grieving the loss of a close friend. There's no rest for the wicked, however, as Jan and colleague Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) respond to more 999 calls.

But when it turns out a lot of these call-outs aren't exactly an emergency, Jan becomes increasingly frustrated that timewasters are preventing them from tending to those who really need their help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTAkU_0jVdBVTE00

Jan struggles with the realities of the job. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Sunday, December 4 2022 at 8.20pmon BBC One and is available on iPlayer after transmission.

Comments / 0

Related
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family

Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery

Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right Mentor

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right MentorSoap Hub. Sally Spectra is one of the few people in Genoa City who realizes that she doesn’t, in fact, know everything. Sally is constantly looking for mentors to emulate and learn from. And Y&R spoilers are teasing that she’s finally, after many false starts, found the right one.
The List

Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy

"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Tucker's Plan Worked-- Ashley Moves To Oust Jack From Jabot

Tucker might have finally convinced Ashley to join forces in the hostile takeover.Young and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Tucker McCall's (Trevor St. John) plan might be working its magic on Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). The Y&R viewers don't know much about Tucker's agenda other than he wants to take over Newman Enterprises, Chancellor Winters, and Jabot.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: How Rory Will React To Trina Dumping Him

Officer Rory Cabrera may not realize that he’s just a blip on the way to Trina Robinson’s true love, Spencer Cassadine. However, GH spoilers have long made it clear that the man in blue’s days are numbered. GH Spoilers Speculation. Trina (Tabyana Ali) will get bored sooner...
EW.com

Grey's Anatomy recap: Tragedy hits home for Meredith

The background of the electric fall finale of Grey's Anatomy is a thunderstorm, and as lightning strikes, Meredith Grey sends an email to the entire staff that she is leaving for Boston. The ripple effect of this one decision affects the lives of many. Who's going to be the new...
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth

Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Victor and Chance Go To War

Y&R spoilers make it clear that Victor Newman’s job is to stick his nose into anything concerning his family members. Whether they want him to or not. Now that it looks like Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor and Chance Chancellor are over and done, Victor is required to know why.
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Stops The Wedding-- Reveals Thomas's Big Secret

When Thomas and Taylor refuse to reveal the CPS call lie to Ridge, Steffy speaks up.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) wedding will be memorable, but maybe not for the reason the bride hoped. On Wednesday's (November 23) show, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and her mother, Taylor, to come clean to Ridge about the CPS call lie.
8 News Now

Front Row Access: Holiday Meets Horror

Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this week’s Front Row Access, “Violent Night”, starring David Harbour, combines action, violence and a little holiday cheer. When an elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, Santa (Harbour) will show why this Nick is no saint. See it in theaters now.Plus trailer drops for “That 90s Show,” […]
soaphub.com

DAYS Spoilers For December 6: Eric And Paulina Are Jailhouse Neighbors

The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease a bonding session like no other, blindsides, and the pull to just do the right thing and damn the consequences. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Look for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan)...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy